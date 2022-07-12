‘It has to be promotion’ - Crawley Town skipper clear on ambitions for this season

Speaking on a Twitter space hosted by co-chairman Preston Johnson, Francomb was asked what the club's ambitions were for the new campaign and he confidently and instantly replied: “Top three, it has to be promotion.

"With the foundations that have been built in the last Two or Three seasons combined with the new owners, manager, and coaching staff I really feel like it’s a recipe for a successful season”

Francomb was also asked what is different from this season to last? He replied: “I feel like the drive from the new owners you can definitely feel that.

Crawley Town players line-up before the QPR game on Saturday. Picture by Cory Pickford

"That’s the difference from last season. The owners are really looking to take us forward.

"The previous owner always did his best to give us the resources he could, but I ultimately think they were winding down.

"It’s a fresh impetus now and you can really feel that around the place”.

When asked ‘what will success be next season?’ co-owner Johnson said: “As George has just said, our aim is to be promoted.

"We have a two-year aim to be promoted, so hopefully, that happens this season.

"If it does not happen, then the fans will have the opportunity to vote us out of the club and we stand by that. But we are quite confident it would not come to that.”

Crawley Town flew out to Spain on July 1 for a six-day warm-weather training camp. Francomb was asked about the trip to Murcia and said “We are very fortunate to have had the opportunity to go, many teams at this level just would not have the resources. The new lads have settled in well and have been very lively.”

The League two season kicks off on July 30 where Crawley face their longest trip of the season on the opening day with a trip North to Carlisle’s Brunton Park.

Crawley have now played three friendlies and remain unbeaten with a 1-0 over Eastbourne Borough, a 3-3 draw with QPR on Saturday and a 9-0 victory over East Grinstead Town on Tuesday night.

The Reds are playing Three Bridges at Jubilee Field tonight (Wednesday).