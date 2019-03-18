It's not just Brighton and Hove Albion who can beat Millwall - back-to-back wins for Lewes Women

Lewes Women made it back-to-back-wins and clean sheets, after they beat Milwall Lionesses 2-0 at The Dripping Pan.

A first half goal from Jessica King and a fabulous long-range strike from substitute Charlotte Owen were enough to secure all three points.

Lewes had the first chance of the game in the second minute, when Sophie Perry’s free-kick was too high for Danni Lane.

The Rooks nearly went ahead in the third minute, after good work from Lane on the left wing and she picked out King, but her effort was well-held by Rhiannon Stewart.

Milwall went very close to taking the lead in the sixth minute, as from an inswinging corner Faye Baker tipped the ball onto the inside of the post.

SEE ALSO Millwall 2 Brighton & Hove Albion 2 (4-5 pens): Brighton book their place in the FA Cup semi-finals after shoot-out drama | 'It is so cool being able to play for a club that really values social change' - New Zealand star is loving life at Lewes | Singer Joan Armatrading sends ‘love and affection’ to Lewes FC Women

Lewes then went down the other end and scored in the seventh minute, after Stewart went to control the ball just outside the area, but it took an unfortunate bobble and King was onto it and tapped into the empty net.

In the 18th minute, Sophie Perry won a corner after her cross was blocked by Lia Cataldo. From the resulting corner the ball came out the Lewes captain, ,Kate Mcintyre who was fouled just outside the box.

From the free-kick Sarah Kempson’s effort went under the wall, but it was comfortable for Stewart.

The Rooks then had a great chance as Perry’s cross was just about cleared by Millwall for a corner. From the corner, Lane’s effort was well blocked and hooked away for another corner.

From the resulting corner, Kempson played it short to Perry, whose effort from the edge of the box was adeptly charged down.

Stewart nearly gifted Lewes a second goal in the 34th minute, as her throw fell to Kempson, who then went to chip Stewart, but didn’t quite get hold of it properly.

Lewes nearly doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time, when Kempson’s inswinging corner was tipped away from goal by Stewart.

The second corner came out to Perry, whose effort from 30 yards was just about held by Stewart.

Milwall went agonizingly close to levelling the game in the 47th minute, when Beth Lumsden swung in the ball to, captain Evie Clarke, whose header came back off the post and was gathered by Baker.

In the 64th minute, Baker pulled off some tremendous goalkeeping to come rushing out and head the ball away from the onrushing Annie Rossiter.

A minute later, Millwall adopted a human pinball approach to defending, blocking several efforts in the box, before Rutherford fired her effort wide of the right post.

King went close to doubling her tally for the afternoon after Ylenia Priest misjudged the ball in the air and it fell to goalscorer King, but her effort was well blocked.

With 19 minutes to go, Sophie Paye found room to have a shot, but her effort went off the goal.

In the 83rd minute, Baker pulled off two incredible saves. The first from a close-range effort in the box to turn it round for a corner.

Then secondly, from the resulting corner to deny Priest with a fabulous save.

Lewes doubled their lead in tremendous style in the 86th minute, substitute Owen picked up the ball 25 yards out and hit the ball on the half-volley, which flew over Stewart and into the roof of the net.

Lewes Manager, Fran Alonso gave his verdict on today’s performance: “The main thing was for us to good play football. I think it was difficult conditions, very windy and the pitch was hard, so it was very difficult to play our style of football.

“I think first half we were very good and we had a lot of chances. Second half we weren’t that good, but the main thing is we got the three points, we scored a great second goal and we are very happy.”

Alonso also explained how he is trying to change the mentality of the team: “Our main goal is to change from a losing team to a winning mentality and now we have got three wins including our friendly, so it’s very good.”

The Rooks' keeper, Faye Baker was pleased with the overall result: “Really happy with the result, a 2-0 win. I don’t think it was our best performance, I think it was quite scrappy.

“We could have got the ball down better and kept the ball better. But they came at us in the second half and we rode the storm a bit and then managed to get another goal to secure the win.”