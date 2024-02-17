'It was lovely to get one' - Crawley Town keeper delighted with clean sheet against Forest Green Rovers
They won thanks to goals from Danilo Orsi and Klaidi Lolos. It was also their first clean sheet since the 26th December with Corey Addai producing a stunning save in the final minute of the game to ensure this.
Crawley were forced to be patient against a tough Forest Green defence, but it was only a matter of time that Crawley would break through with Danilo Orsi scoring the Reds 700th league goal.
Late into the second half the two substitutes Kellan Gordon and Klaidi Lolos combined to add a second and finish the game off.
When asked about his late save to deny Christian Doidge and keeping his mind in the game Addai said: “Its not like massively difficult I think that you find ways as a keeper to stay in the game. When I was growing up I think was told that as a keeper your probably in the game for an average of around 12 minutes.”
He also added: “It was lovely to get one today (clean sheet), unbelievable feeling and a good relief for the boys being able to come in and get a clean sheet at home in front of the fans.”
Crawley Town have struggled for results in their last few games with this being their first win in six games. The shot stopper spoke about his sides previous results and what this win means for the Reds going into the latter stages of the season.
He said: “We've been a little bit in a downward form where we haven't won a game in the last four.
“In this stage in the season it is really good for momentum so if we can keep turning up for performances like we did today, keep racking up the points whether its three or one, its another point in the right direction.”
Addai also mentioned the high intensity in each training session as there are only a limited number of spots in Scott Lindseys starting eleven with every player fighting for their place.
Addai stated that: “Everyone wants to play at the end of the day. You can only field 11 players at one time and everyone want to play and train hard to get into the team.
“So it's a real competitive battle in training, which makes it 100 times more enjoyable, 100 times more better in terms of the quality.”
He also spoke highly of the morale in the squad when he said: “Its a real good morale all around the place, when you come in for training we’ll be happy and positive instead of coming in negative so i think thats had a real big positive effect for the squad.