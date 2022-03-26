Glenn Morris was voted Man of the Match by the fans as he put in a superb performance to prevent the visitors from equalising.

Morris said: “I was busy and had a few saves to make. It’s a part of my job and I have to do that. I managed to make a few saves and kept a clean sheet.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glenn Morris was today's Man of the Match

“It wasn’t our previous performance, we sort of struggled to play which is unlike us as we usually have spells in games when we are really on top.

“We just couldn’t get hold of it today for whatever reason and it was just one of those games where we had to dig in and show a different side of ourselves.

“It’s massive for us to have Jordan (Tunnicliffe) come back and have him around the team. There are a few others that are out and it will be good to have them back in the team.

“We take the positives and know we did our job at the back to prevent Rochdale getting a goal. It’s been great for the fans, they fully deserve it. Salford on Tuesday, it’s a bit relentless but we have a break after that so we can go up there, put a performance in and know we have some time off.

“It was a tough game, a lot of tired bodies out there and you can see that. The sun was out, the ball was bouncing everywhere. It was one of those games where you had to roll your sleeves up and dig in. As a keeper you don’t want to be too busy, you’ve got to do your job and I’m happy to help out the team.

“Sometimes you get to win playing great football, other times not so. With the injuries we’ve had, it’s not easy to win from the back but hopefully we can do a few more.