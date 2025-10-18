'It will probably land me in trouble' - Crawley Town boss on the two key decisions that cost his side at Shrewsbury Town

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey has again criticised the officials after his side lost 1-0 at Shrewsbury Town.

Reds had a Harry McKirdy goal ruled out before the same player was sent off for a second bookable offence and Lindsey said they were both decisions with could have changed the course of the game.

In the end a late William Boyle strike separated the sides and saw Crawley drop to second from bottom in the League Two table.

When asked about the decisions, Lindsey said: “It will probably land me in trouble. But what's the point in holding back? Because they are really bad decisions. Harry McKirdy is two yards onside for his goal and McKirdy slips on the sending off and they're just really, really bad decisions.

“The first one obviously changes the course of the game because we go 1-0 up. And the second one changes the course of the game because we don't play with 10 men. We play with 11 if he gets the decision right.

“But there you go. We're about to take Harry McKirdy off at that moment as well. So it just makes the whole situation a lot worse. But they're accountable for a lot of today. But so are we.”

Lindsey has commented on the standard of officials this season and when asked if he feels things are going against his side because where his side are in the table, he replied: “I think things are not going in our favour because I don't think the standard of refereeing is very good and that's it.”