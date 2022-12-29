It would take a brave manager to take on the Crawley Town manager role now - opinion

What an absolute shambles of a season this has turned into. Firstly we had to stomach the ridiculous sale of our best player, Tom Nichols to relegation rivals Gillingham for peanuts.

Matty Etherington

Then just a day later we wake up to the news that newly appointed manager Matthew Etherington and assistant Simon Davies have left the club by mutual agreement after just thirty two days in charge. Talk about April fools day come early!You have to question our new Director of Football Chris Galley, who just over a month ago was quoted as saying ‘Matthew and Simon both impressed me during the recruitment process and it was clear to see that their ambitions match those of the club’.

Fast forward a month and just three games later the same man announces ‘It has become clear to all involved parties that this partnership is not the right fit to carry the club forward and achieve our goals.’

As a newly appointed Director of football and the clubs interim CEO, the blame has to stop at this man’s door.

The club are currently in absolute freefall! It would take a brave manager to take on the managerial reins now. Especially as it quite clearly seems our owners WAGMI have got absolutely no idea what they are doing.

