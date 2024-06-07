It’s a brand new Day at Eastbourne Borough
Day is the former head coach for England Deaf Women and recently led the team at the 2023 World Cup in Brazil, where the Three Lions won bronze after finishing third.
A UEFA ‘A’ Licence coach, Day has over 20 years of experience in elite performance coaching and Talent ID pathways, and Borough officials said they looked forward to working with him at Priory Lane.
Day replaces Billy Wood, who has left the club and has taken over football operations at AFC Uckfield.
Borough CEO Alan Williams said: “This appointment demonstrates our commitment to develop and take forward women and girls’ football at Eastbourne Borough.
“We’re delighted that Chris has agreed to come on board, and he is bringing with him an experienced and well-qualified team to assist him which shows our intention to move forward positively.
“The women and girls’ section laid some strong foundations last season, and now it’s time to build on that.”
Day will be joined by Paul Walshe (assistant manager and strength and conditioning) and Paul Fletcher (player care manager and assistant coach).
Tyler Henshaw will also be joining the Sports as U18 girls’ manager.
The Eastbourne College and Sussex University coach has previously worked with Brighton & Hove Albion and has his UEFA B Licence in both football and Futsal.
