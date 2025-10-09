It’s 10 out 10 in the league for Haywards Heath Town – but manager Kev Green is warning: It's no more than a good start.

The Blues have scored 30 and conceded only four in winning their first 10 matches in the SCFL premier division, and have not let in a league goal since September 6.

They’re eight points clear in their bid to return to the Isthmian League but Green is keeping his feet – and those of his in-form squad – firmly on the ground.

"It’s a good start but it’s no more than that,” he told us.

Haywards Heath Town in action at Shoreham | Picture: Stephen Goodger

"I don’t think anyone sets out thinking they’ll win that many games straight off. We take it game by game and don’t look too far ahead and don’t talk about how well we’ve done.

“We’ve performed well as a team and a squad. We defend as a team – and that’s been key to our defensive record so far – and attack as a team.

"It’s telling that despite scoring 30 league goals we don’t have anyone at the top of the division’s goal charts. The goals are being shared around nicely.”

Twelve different Heath players have found the scoresheet so far, with four – Jack Barnes, Mark Goldson, Harry Shooman and Ryan Warwick – leading the way with five each.

But Green knows there are plenty of tough tests ahead with Heath now the team others will want to be first to beat.

They’ve now gone more than 12 hours without conceding too, so teams will be out to be the ones to end that run.

Eastbourne United and Lancing visit the Hanbury for league games on each of the next two Saturdays and Green said both had the potential to be tricky opponents.

"The players are a good bunch and are focused on taking it game by game,” Green added.

It’s not just in the league where Green’s men are goiing well.

A win over Ringmer set up Tuesday’s Sussex Senior Cup visit to East Grinstead, where they won 5-0 against their Isthmian south east hosts.

Heath are still in the FA Vase – they go to Surrey side Molesey on October 18 – and the RUR Cup, where they visit Forest Row (October 27).

Green said the team had been getting wonderful backing from fans: “They’ve been really good, especially away from home, sometimes they can make it feel like a home game.”