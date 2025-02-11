Lancing slipped into the Isthmian south east relegation zone after falling to a fifth straight league defeat.

Goals by Ben Greenhalgh and Ibrahim Olutade (2) sealed their fate at Margate – where two goals in the last couple of minutes of the first half left them a mountain to climb.

Sam Morgan’s side have fallen below near near neighbours Littlehampton in the battle to stay at step four, the Marigolds having earned their first league win in 15 by beating Sheppey, as reported on the back page.

The Lancers need to turn the corner quickly – but have no easy task this Saturday when in-form Three Bridges visit Culver Road.

Wick look for a breakthough against Little Common - picture by Stephen Goodger

In the SCFL premier division, Wick are down to 15th after a 1-0 defeat at home to ten-man Little Common.

What looked to be a pivotal moment occurred in the 28th minute when Common keeper Tommy Sceal came to clear a through ball but took down Dave Crouch – and was subsequently shown a red card. Common player-manager Russell Eldridge took over the goalkeeper gloves – and promptly kept out any efforts Wick could muster.

As the clock reached the 90th minute, a Paul Feakins free-kick for Common was initially cleared before a delivery to the edge of the box found Archie Warmington, who struck the sweetest of volleys to leave the home keeper motionless as the ball found the top corner.

Wick are at home to Midhurst next Tuesday.

Shoreham are 17th after goals by Aidan Eckworth-Jones and Harley Damario proved in vain in a 4-2 defeat at Saltdean.

The Musslemen host Crowborough on Saturday.