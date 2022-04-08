It's all about four-letter and five-letter words for Brighton and Hove Albion fans

While the old ones are the best, in all seriousness Saturday’s 90-minute goalless draw against relegation-threatened Norwich encapsulated many of the frustrations and the disappointments Albion fans have endured for parts of this season.

Since the rules of the game were first put down on paper in 1863, the object of the game is to score more goals than your opponent. Rocket science it isn’t.

At times, the Albion play very attractive football but ultimately with little or no ‘end product’, so are they being ‘over coached’?

Neal Maupay misses from the spot as Brighton draw a blank v Norwich / Picture: Getty

When the shot is on are they actually going for ‘one more pass’?

On the subject of shooting, Albion boss Graham Potter apparently did himself no favours in the wake of the Norwich game by stating fans shouldn’t be shouting ‘shoot’ from the stands because it puts players off.

My only hope is Potter was misquoted as in 49 years of watching them I’ve never heard anything like it from an Albion boss.

Can you imagine the likes of Alan Mullery, Chris Cattlin, Barry Lloyd or Micky Adams saying the same thing?

The Neal Maupay penalty miss obviously didn’t help, and the ref has confirmed the ball didn’t have ice on it when it came down, but with Maupay’s confidence seemingly relatively low whyt was he taking the spot kick with Pascal Gross on the pitch?

Fortunes will change on the field, the much-maligned Maupay will come good, and a small number of fans need to get off his back.

Adam Webster is also a huge miss and hopefully will be back soon.

And the fact we already have sufficient points to stay up gives Potter a cushion, but only until the transfer window.

This really will be the most significant summer in the recent history of the club.

On a brighter note, congratulations to everyone at Littlehampton Town FC, on their way to Wembley in May for the FA Vase final.

They’re the first Sussex team to reach the final of the competition, thoroughly deserved.