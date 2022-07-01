Mat Cowdrey was selected by the Crawley Town Supporters’ Alliance (CTSA) after new owners WAGMI United offered them a spot on the board.

Ever since they took over in April, WAGMI have said they want the fans to be part of the decision-making process and this is another sign they are making that happen.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Cowdrey, 48, who works and consults in commercial insurance, believes this shows how much progress the club is making.

He said: “I think this is a huge step forwards for any football league club in England, whether it's me or anyone else from the fanbase. I'm naturally very flattered that the CTSA were happy for me to take the position and equally flattered by the messages I have received since the announcement.”

A statement from the CTSA said: “To have a seat on the club’s board is fantastic and we are grateful that WAGMI recognise how important the supporters are.”

The first two aims of the CTSA are: 1. Being the democratic and representative voice of the supporters of the Club and strengthening the bonds between the Club and the communities which it serves and 2. Achieving the greatest possible supporter and community influence in the running and ownership of the Club.

Mat Cowdrey

And Cowdrey, who is looking forward to his 27th season as a Reds fan said: “My role on the board first and foremost is to fulfil these objectives. In addition to that I have a number of years of experience operating as a non-executive advisor to a number of boards and even more years of experience running my own company and, most importantly and relevantly being a Crawley Town fan and sponsor.

"I am hopeful that I am able to both hold the new owners to account on behalf of the fans, but also to assist and advise from my own personal professional background.”

After the initial scepticism, Reds fans have been won over by the new owners – who this week revealed their ‘powerhouse ownership group’ – and their vision for the club.

Cowdrey said: “It's almost as if these multi-millionaire, Ivy league graduates aren't as stupid as people thought! In all honesty I think on the whole I've been very impressed. They haven't got everything right 100 per cent and in fairness I think they are the first people to acknowledge that.

"This is a rapid learning curve for the new owners and I think they're doing a very good job of surrounding themselves with people that can help. They are also happy to listen to comment and criticism, which in the world of football club ownership is a refreshing change.”

You can see more Crawley Town news here.