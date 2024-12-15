‘It’s always tough when you shot yourself in the foot' says Crawley Town boss after Peterborough United thriller

Crawley Town manager Rob Elliot said he expects mistakes from his young team, but also praised their attacking presence after a 4-3 loss against Peterborough United.

After a positive opening 20 minutes for the Reds, Posh scored two quick fire goals to put them ahead, before Ade Adeyemo fired back before half time.

Peterborough captain Hector Kyprianou extended the lead just after the break before attackers Will Swan and Tola Showunmi’s goals levelled the game at 3-3.

The hosts had the last laugh, with Cian Hayes having scored his second of the day, to leave Crawley empty handed in another high-scoring affair.

On the game, Elliot said: “Started really well with our press and turnovers and the way we played, we put the ball in behind, then we lost our momentum when they scored, and we were a little bit unstable in terms of we weren’t carrying on with that aggressive press and we weren't pushing them back.

“The lads showed great character and that’s the biggest thing I’ve seen since we’ve come in. They showed great character to get themselves back in it at half time, then another lapse, and again I thought we dominated for large areas, but the pace and power up front caught us out.

“We have to take responsibility as a group. At least three or four goals were down to ourselves, being in good attacking areas and not locking up, making poor decision on the ball.

“On the flip side, we hurt them and we scored some good goals, we’re a threat constantly, we controlled the ball for most of the game, and it is horrible when you are at the end of a result like this, but I don’t think it was down to effort or lack of trying, it was probably down to a little bit naivety at times.”

The goals Crawley came down other to individual errors or getting caught on the transition by a swift Posh attack, with Elliot refusing to blame any of his players on the four goals they conceded yesterday.

He said: “100%, the young lads on this level, and some of the players getting their minutes, you’re going to expect that, and I’m not going to criticise the lads for making mistakes, it is how you react to it.

“What we have to make sure we do is work and then we try and nullify them which we have done brilliantly we so far.

“Today was against a very good Peterborough team in terms of their wide players and their energy and pace, and we got caught out a few times with that.

“It’s always tough when you shot yourself in the foot.”

Elliot went on to say how good Peterborough were from an attacking point of view, with his team needing to earn from these scenarios before they face off Birmingham next week.

Elliot said: “From an attacking point of view, dealing with Peterborough is one of the toughest things in this league. Birmingham are a bit of a cheat code this year so that’s a completely different ballpark.

“Ironically, I felt we dealt with it for 75% of the game, in terms of the wide players and the areas, but the problem is when you give good players time and space. If you get it wrong once it will hurt you and they did punish us.

“Jojo [Wollacott] made some good saves, it wasn’t like it was four goals, they had lots of chances, but we knew that was going to be the case, and we wanted to be brave and go up against it because that’s the Crawley way.

“I think a lot of these young players will learn from this experience and get better from it.”

Yet again, the fans had made the trip away from Broadfield Stadium to support their club, and did not disappoint with their support for the Reds, despite them having witnessed their team concede four goals.

On the fans, Elliot said: “Yeah, you can see that. It’s going to be tough for us because it’s a tough ask in a tough league, probably the strongest league in however many years.

“The response from the fans was amazing, genuinely was. When you give everything and it doesn’t go your way to see the fans clap the lads off the pitch, that’s shown the connection that we’ve had the last few weeks, especially where away from home we’ve gone to some tough places, we’ve got some good results.

“It’s brilliant to see and I am so grateful for them for the reaction because I definitely think it perked them [players] up a bit because they realised that some days it’s not your day but when you got the backing of the fans who pay their money to come watch you, that definitely helps especially with the journey we are on.”