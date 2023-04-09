There was a distinct end of season feeling around the Hassocks camp as the penultimate home game of the campaign ended in a 1-0 defeat against Crawley Down Gatwick – a result that kept the Anvils in the SCFL premier title hunt.

The Robins were without a glut of regulars and have little to play for now with a highest finish since 2013-14 already assured but the top six almost out of reach.

With the likes of Phil Johnson, Jamie Wilkes, Bradley Tighe, Leon Turner, Alfie Loversidge and Josh Bradley all unavailable, James Westlake took the opportunity to reward a number of players who have excelled for the Under 23s and Under 18s this season with a place in the first team squad.

On the bench were youth teamers Sam Fernley, Oliver Parker-Williams and Ed Tobias. Fernley came on for his second senior appearance having made his bow in the Sussex Principal RUR Charity Cup at Forest Row in October whilst Parker-Williams made his debut late on, replacing Joe Bull.

Hassocks were out of luck in their latest outing | Picture: Chris Neal

Sam Geard meanwhile was handed his first start of the season having been one of the stars of the Under 23s.

Neil Parker’s side were confirmed as North Division champions on Saturday evening when awarded three points after Loxwood informed the league they would not be fulfilling their remaining fixtures.

In contrast to Hassocks' season petering out, Crawley Down remain in the thick of the promotion race. Oli Leslie scoring the only goal of the game on the half hour mark at the Beacon moved the Anvils just a point behind second place Newhaven with a game in hand.

Hassocks had been much the better side before that and could have been two or three goals to the good having created a number of promising chances during the opening 30 minutes.

Geard teed up the first opportunity, beautifully bringing down a lofted pass from Westlake in the box and laying back to Pat Harding.

Harding’s effort lacked the power to overly trouble Down’s former Hassocks goalkeeper Dave Carruthers.

Harvey Blake volleyed just wide from outside the area when a Westlake cross was only half cleared before another ex-Robin in Harvey Enticknap somehow managed to deflect a Alex Bygraves shot over the bar from five yards in a scramble from a free kick.

Liam Benson could not quite stretch to meet a Bull cross. It was a similar story from a series of Jack Troak corners which just required a Hassocks touch as they flashed across the face of goal.

Whereas the Robins were unable to make the most of Troak’s deliveries, Down scored with their first shot on target from their first corner.

The towering figure of Guy Harding won a header at the back post and Leslie beat James Shaw and Troak to the dropping ball, steering it into the back of the net.

Hassocks lost their momentum after falling behind and it was Down who finished the first half the stronger.

The Anvils’ best opportunity to double the lead before the break came when Leslie missed a header from a Ben Connolly cross.

Hassocks used half time to regroup and they began the second 45 minutes in the same sort of positive fashion as they had the first.

Blake went scampering forward to put in a low and hard delivery almost turned in for an own goal by Harding.

Troak sent in the resulting corner which Carruthers showed bravery and a safe pair of hands to gather just ahead of Benson.

Blake then went down in the box claiming a push in the back from Enticknap. On another day a penalty might have been given, but referee Dominic Barrow had consistently allowed the game to flow through some hard tackles from both sides.

Mr Barrow’s approach of using the whistle sparingly certainly helped the entertainment in what was an excellent officiating performance.

Down went on the attack next, Josh Brown crossing deep to the far post where Ben Chowney arrived from right back to volley into the side netting.

Leslie then went to ground under a push from Bygraves after collecting a long ball from Enticknap. It was almost a carbon copy of the Blake penalty shout earlier and again Mr Barrow waved played on.

Hassocks broke straight up the other end, Troak found Westlake to lay off for Benson who bent an effort just over the bar from a good position.

At that point, you sensed it was going to be one of those days where the Robins were destined not to score no matter how much they knocked on the door.

Bull sent Troak clear and he beat Carruthers to the ball, only for Marc Pelling to come sliding across and clear before Benson could convert.

Westlake headed a Blake cross over, another Blake cross bounced to Carruthers just ahead of Harding and Parker-Williams did really well to roll Pelling and looked to have beaten Carruthers, only for a sliding block from substitute Michael Spence to deny the teenager a debut goal.

Hassocks visit Steyning on Easter Monday, when Crawley Down Gatwick – seven points behind leaders Broadbridge Heath with a game in hand – host Lingfield.