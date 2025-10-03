'It’s an incredibly difficult time overall' for Non League football, says Lewes boss

Billy Vigar in action for Chichester City | Picture: Neil Holmes

Lewes manager Bradley Pritchard said it is an ‘incredibly difficult time’ as non-league football comes to terms with the death of former Chichester City striker Billy Vigar.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter

Last weekend, the news of 21-year-old Vigar’s death following a collision during a Isthmian Premier League match shocked all levels of English football.

It naturally meant Lewes’ scheduled trip to Chichester was postponed, while many other teams wore black armbands and held a minute’s silence last weekend.

“It’s an incredibly difficult time overall,” said Pritchard.

“I reached out to [Chichester manager] Miles Rutherford a couple of times to see how he was getting on. We've got Jordan Maguire-Drew, who's on loan there as well, so we've been talking to Chichester quite a bit.

“There is no way I could even pretend to understand what Billy’s family, and the club, are going through. It's just surreal to think that when you say goodbye to someone because they're going to go play football, they don’t come back.

“For someone to lose his life as a result of what we do is tragic. Ultimately, you want to ensure that everyone is healthy, alive and safe. It's an area that people have talked about before, and it needs to be addressed, certainly in non-league circles.”

After Lewes’ players were given last weekend off to process their emotions, they returned to training this week ahead of an FA Trophy Third Qualifying Round tie against Leiston tomorrow (Saturday 4th).

This will be the first meeting between the sides since the 2015-16 season, and with Lewes failing to win any of their last four clashes with the Suffolk side, they will be keen to make progress.

“We have done a lot of analysis on them, so I have a fair idea of what to expect,” said Pritchard.

“They are very hard-working, make very few mistakes in their half, and have good attacking players out wide.

“Ultimately, it's about what we do with the ball that really matters. But these are cup competitions, they're the same level as us, so there's definitely no taking this lightly.”

With a Sussex Senior Cup Second Round tie at Roffey awaiting on Tuesday night, Pritchard has admitted that Saturday’s tie takes precedence.

“There are opportunities to rotate the squad on Tuesday. We've got some really good youngsters that I'd like to give an opportunity,” said the 39-year-old.

Kick-off against Leiston this Saturday is at 3pm.