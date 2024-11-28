Veni, vidi, vici, and an historic victory: we ought not to forget that, just a mile from Eastbourne Borough’s home ground, stands Pevensey Castle - dating back two millennia to the Roman Invasion, writes Kevin Anderson.

Julius Caesar got it right in three, and he went on to conquer. But this 2024 Roman expeditionary force – after battling for 95 minutes – suffered painful defeat in the 96th.

Managerless Bath City would surely have been pleased with a point to take home from storm-battered Priory Lane, where Borough had enjoyed more of the ball and the better chances. Then, with five minutes of stoppage time played, a low Borough free kick was drilled into the City area, and through a chaotic scrum of players, George Alexander swivelled to stab home the winner.

With the tempest at their backs, Borough had dominated the early action and on eight minutes, CJ Clarke's rasping shot on the turn drew a smart save from Harvey Wiles-Richards. On 20 minutes, Kai Woollard-Innocent's wicked free-kick beat the keeper but hammered against the back post and away. And Clarke's cross was inches from finding the forehead of George Alexander.

Conditions, dreadful at the start, actually seemed to be worsening. Your Herald correspondent has privileged access to the club’s 90-minute match video: it can usefully clarify the dubious penalty or the marginal offside. But this game is only viewable through a curtain of rain with splodges on the lens – vainly cleared every thirty seconds by the club videographer’s glove! If you have ever had to pull the car over because the windscreen wipers couldn’t keep up, you will get the comparison.

And of course, this is one rare situation where 3G pitches let you down. On a good old rain-soaked parks pitch, even in a North Sea gale, you could dig a little divot to keep the ball still for the free-kicks. But on 3G, there is nowhere to dig… One City free-kick actually took two minutes from offence to re-start – leaving spectators baffled when referee Charles Martland indicated just one minute of total added time at the end of the half!

But thus far, and with the referee frankly in their pocket, Bath’s strategy was working. The Romans had built their shield-wall, and with their eyes doggedly on the clock, they absorbed everything the home side threw, reaching half-time goalless.

The second half saw a more adventurous City, with the gale now at their backs, but through the whole 90 minutes the visitors could claim only two credible scoring attempts – through Scott Wilson and Jordan Tillson. Instead, they still dawdled over every dead ball, and the strategy seemed to be working. The dead hand of the 0-0 draw was clamping ever tighter – until that late great strike from Alexander. Three crucial points for the Sports, and a long fruitless journey for the Romans. And for the Herald’s more scholarly readers, a revised version of Julius Caesar: Venimus, vidimus, perdidimus.

THE VIEW FROM THE PRESS BENCH

However late they claimed it, the Sports were absolutely worth this victory. They were undismayed by the weather conditions, and they never stopped believing. Lesser sides might well have lost the will, and settled for the 0-0, but Murray’s squad are showing themselves much more than simply well-paid and privileged, as some rather misguided detractors used to imply – and this, perhaps, was the day that they showed the football world what it really means to them, to play for the shirt.

THE VIEW FROM THE GAFFER

“You have to give credit to the opponents – they came looking for a point and they did what they did really well. For us it was very frustrating – the supporters who were here have seen how impossible the playing conditions were. We didn’t want to play long, even with the wind, and we stuck to our principles. George Alexander is one of the very best finishers, either in this league or the league above, but credit to all the lads, for sticking to our game and to the way we believe in.

“We had enough balls into the box in the first half, but often the quality wasn’t there or the run wasn’t quite right. And that’s when you can easily shrug and resign yourself and blame the conditions. But their mentality today was so different from the Chippenham mentality (when Borough failed to respond to falling behind). Here, the mentality was – even when you’re not leading, you stay in the game until the last second.

“A special mention for Brad Barry (returning skipper) who was tremendous for us. He hasn’t even trained, because of injury, but he has that battling quality and that desire, and his performance and leadership were outstanding.”

Maidstone Utd 3 Eastbourne Boro 1

by Anthony Scott

Eastbourne Borough’s winning run came to an end after Maidstone United prevailed 3-1 at Gallagher Stadium.

George Alexander had drawn Borough level early in the second half, cancelling out Bivesh Gurung’s first half piledriver.

However, it was the hosts who would go on to win all three National League South points – with Antony Papadopoulos and then Aaron Blair striking before Yahya Bamba saw red late on for the Sports.

Adam Murray made one change from Saturday’s starting line up, with Pierce Bird returning from suspension to replace Dan Quick, who dropped to the bench.

After a scrappy opening few minutes, it was the Stones who went ahead after 8 minutes. Gurung intercepted a pass in midfield and from outside the area saw his strike fly beyond Joe Wright and into the top right corner.

The Sports looked for a response and grew into the game, as Courtney Clarke’s cross-field ball found Alexander who chested it down well but his low effort was deflected just wide of the bottom corner.

Jayden Davis then side-footed half a chance wide from the resulting corner, before Clarke lashed an effort over the bar.

Clarke then pounced on a loose pass from Charlie Seaman and closed in on the penalty area, but he pulled his shot wide of the post.

Maidstone went close to doubling their lead as half-time approached, with Greg Cundle firing just wide of the far corner before Bird deflected Blair’s effort on target over the bar.

But the Sports almost went into the break level when Kai Innocent fired in a low cross from the left looking for Alexander, but the outstretched leg of Temi Eweka deflected it just over his own crossbar.

However, Borough found the equaliser eight minutes into the second half. Bird’s free-kick from the left was cleared as far as Innocent, who lifted the ball back into the box and David Sesay headed it across to Alexander, whose stooping diving header found the back of the net.

The game then lacked any real fluidity as both teams looked to get on top, but it was the Stones who regained their advantage on 69 minutes. Cundle and Matt Bentley linked up on the left and found Papadopoulos in space on the edge of the area, and the Crawley Town loanee curled an effort into the bottom corner.

Maidstone went close to adding to their lead but Joe Wright saved well from George Fowler before Riley Court fired wide.

As time wore on Borough were still well in the game, and almost drew level as the clock ticked towards 90. Brad Barry’s ball forwards was headed down to substitute Alfie Pavey, who took the shot on from 25 yards but Alexis Andre Jr parried the ball away.

Six added minutes were indicated as Borough looked to pile forwards, but they were undone at the other end. A mistake from Wright allowed Blair to round the keeper outside the area to seal Borough’s fate.

The game then boiled over in the closing stages, with half time substitute Yahya Bamba seeing red whilst Barry, Papadopoulos and Sam Corne were all shown yellow cards following the altercation.

Not the night Borough would have wanted, but with games coming thick and fast they have the opportunity to put things right at Chesham on Saturday.