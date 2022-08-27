Edit Account-Sign Out
‘It’s beautiful’ – Brighton fans react to Graham Potter's line-up to face Leeds

There is just one change to Graham Potter’s line-up as Brighton look to continue their undefeated start to the season.

By Jacob Panons
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 2:26 pm
Updated Saturday, 27th August 2022, 2:26 pm
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: Graham Potter, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, celebrates their side's win after the final whistle of the Premier League match between West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion at London Stadium on August 21, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
New signing Pervis Estupinan is the only change from the manager’s last Premier League line-up which beat West Ham 2-0 at the London Stadium.

Adam Lallana makes way for the Ecuador international with the former Liverpool player not making the bench.

Another notably inclusion is Evan Ferguson who makes the bench after scoring against Forest Green Rovers in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

Brighton: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, March, Estupinan, Gross, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Trossard, Welbeck

Leeds: Meslier, Struijk, Llorente, Koch, Kristensen, Roca, Adams, Harrison, Aaronson, James, Rodrigo

Several Brighton fans have taken to social media to share their excitement that Estupinan is starting.

@mrmilesp92 said: “Let’s go! Pervis starts! Strong team!”

Some fans also questioned Lallana’s absence.

@L_BHAFC said: “What a team that is where is Lallana though?”

Overall, fans on Twitter seemed pleased with the side Potter has selected.

@skillwilll said: “Omg what a team. Its beautiful”

@EnajeeBHAFC added: “okay we’re winning I take it back”

@bhamatt_ also said: “oh my god what a team”

@EffectsShorts commented: “great line up”

