‘It’s beautiful’ – Brighton fans react to Graham Potter's line-up to face Leeds
There is just one change to Graham Potter’s line-up as Brighton look to continue their undefeated start to the season.
New signing Pervis Estupinan is the only change from the manager’s last Premier League line-up which beat West Ham 2-0 at the London Stadium.
Adam Lallana makes way for the Ecuador international with the former Liverpool player not making the bench.
Another notably inclusion is Evan Ferguson who makes the bench after scoring against Forest Green Rovers in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.
Brighton: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, March, Estupinan, Gross, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Trossard, Welbeck
Leeds: Meslier, Struijk, Llorente, Koch, Kristensen, Roca, Adams, Harrison, Aaronson, James, Rodrigo
Several Brighton fans have taken to social media to share their excitement that Estupinan is starting.
@mrmilesp92 said: “Let’s go! Pervis starts! Strong team!”
Some fans also questioned Lallana’s absence.
@L_BHAFC said: “What a team that is where is Lallana though?”
Overall, fans on Twitter seemed pleased with the side Potter has selected.
@skillwilll said: “Omg what a team. Its beautiful”
@EnajeeBHAFC added: “okay we’re winning I take it back”
@bhamatt_ also said: “oh my god what a team”
@EffectsShorts commented: “great line up”