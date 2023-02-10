The 21-year-old scooped the gong after keeping two Isthmian Premier clean sheets and conceding just two goals during the entire month.
The ex-Crawley and Portsmouth stopper has kept four clean sheets in seven league appearances since joining the Hornets in December.
Di Paola said: “I’m big on being hard to break down and hard to beat, so that’s always a good one [to win].
“He [Seymour] made a mistake on Tuesday, but that happens in football. We’ve defended well and it’s been a collective effort from everyone over the past six, seven weeks to make sure we’re better in that respect.
“It’s always nice to get those sorts of awards because it shows you’re doing certain things right.”
Meanwhile, Horsham have brought in Guyana international Kadell Daniel from Folkestone Invicta. The former Crystal Palace and Charlton winger made his Hornets debut off the bench in Tuesday’s win at Corinthian-Casuals.
Di Paola added: “He’s a bit of a game changer. He’s a player that can do something out of nothing in games that are tight. He came on against Casuals for the last seven minutes and was involved in one of the moves where Lee [Harding] hit the post.
“He’s technically good but he can score from distance. He’s got a lovely left foot and he glides past people. When I heard he left Folkestone, I thought it’d be good to get him in.”