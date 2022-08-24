It’s Burnley next for Crawley Town in the Carabao Cup
Kevin Betsy’s Crawley Town will play away to Championship side Burnley in the third round of the Carabao Cup.
The draw was made after Wednesday night’s ties and Crawley were in the hat after a memorable 2-0 win over premier League Fulham on Tuesday evening, watched by well over 5,000 fans.
Burnley – now managed by Vincent Kompany – were relegated from the Premier League last May and will be a tough assignment for Betsy’s side. It will be the first competitive game between Town and Burnley.
Round three is when the teams who are in Europe join in, along with those Premier League sides who entered at the second round stage and came through it.
There’s a bit of a wait for the trip to Turf Moor – the next round does not take place until the week of November 7, just before the World Cup gets under way in Qatar.
Crawley have a great cup pedigree in recent years – having beaten the likes of Norwich and Stoke in the League Cup and of course Leeds in the FA Cup. They will have been hoping for another home tie with such a strong record in knockout games in front of their own fans, or failing that a trip to one of the big Premier League stadiums.
The Reds are one of four League Two clubs in the cup’s last 32 – Gillingham, Newport and Stevenage are also still involved.
Full draw:
Leicester City v Newport County
West Ham v Blackburn
Wolves v Leeds
Nottm Forest v Tottenham
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Bournemouth v Everton
Liverpool v Derby County
Burnley v Crawley
Bristol C v Lincoln
Man City v Chelsea
Stevenage v Charlton
MK Dons v Morecambe
Newcastle v C Palace
Southampton v Sheff Wed
Arsenal v Brighton
Brentford v Gillingam