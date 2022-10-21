Recently promoted Midhurst & Easebourne arrived at The Oval equal on points with United.But United started the match brightly with the wind in their favour, scoring their first from a well taken free-kick by Simon Johnson that found the head of Ellis Cormack.

A couple of minutes later the same two players linked up but the ball was cleared off of the line.The second goal for United before the break came from Gary Ingram after Aaron Capon shot from outside the box and Ingram followed up.

Just before half-time, United were awarded a penalty. Capon took it, with the keeper making a good save .In the second half, the visitors tried to use the wind in their favour but it was not their day as United managed to sustain all of their attacks.

Eastbourne United on target against Midhurst | Picture: Joe Knight

Ingram, through on goal with the goalkeeper to beat, couldn’t make it 3-0 and Capon and Ellis missed clear chances to score.Boss Storey said: “We knew what we were up against, they are a good side and very physical. I think the boys adapted really well and took the chances when they came.“Gary Ingram was player of the match – he is a fantastic player that I’ve known since he was a kid.

"I’ve tried to sign him for other clubs in the past, now we’ve got him and he’s playing so well.