Newhaven players celebrate a breakthrough against Wick - picture: Paul Trunfull

Newhaven made it five wins in five as they overcame a stubborn Wick side in an SCFL premier division tussle at Fort Road.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dockers took the lead in controversial circumstances after 20 minutes, when Lee Robinson gathered a clever flick from Jake Robinson and fired into the corner, despite looking like he was offside. The flag wasn’t raised, though, and Newhaven were in front.

Newhaven looked well in control of the game, and but for the inspired form of Wick goalkeeper Keelan Belcher, they could have been further ahead before the visitors equalised from practically their first chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A well-worked move down the left culminated with the ball being crossed into the six-yard box, where Josh Irish was waiting to nod home the equaliser.

The Dockers almost regained the lead within seconds, only for Belcher to tip Lee Robinson’s header over the bar.

With half-time approaching, Jonny Barnes Galloway was forced into his first notable save of the afternoon as Wick went close to taking what would have been a shock lead into the interval.

The second half, though, belonged solely to Newhaven as they created chance after chance, only to be continually denied by Belcher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That said, on the hour mark, the Dockers were within a whisker of falling behind, when a Wick player raced through and beat Barnes-Galloway, only to see the ball rebound off the post.

Normal service was soon resumed with Newhaven creating (and missing) numerous other opportunities, before they finally took the lead their play had deserved. Ian Robinson burst down the right, and his low drilled ball was cleverly turned first-time into the corner by Ryan Blunt.

Still Newhaven went is search of a third, and when Wick went close to an equaliser in injury-time it looked like one may be needed.

It duly arrived in the fifth minute of injury-time. This time Lee Robinson played the role of provider for his elder brother Jake, with the latter emphatically smashing the ball off the post from near the penalty spot.

It’s now three away trips on the trot for the Dockers, as they visit Little Common, Loxwood and Midhurst and Easebourne in the coming weeks, looking to keep their winning run going.