It's Josh's day for Wittering!
He had taken part in a home victory for the reserves in an early afternoon kick-off and decided to drive over to Wittering to catch the latter stages of the first-team match.
With Yapton 2-1 up it was found he was needed as a substitute and almost immediately he cracked in Yapton's third from the edge of the box.
Yapton conceded early on and then came two goals from Ed Manwill. In he first half he headed in Brandon Hawley's cross and after the break he converted a pass from Connor Jones.
Yapton Res 1, Pulborough 0
Div 3C
Few chances were created by either side, but Yapton took the lead on 24 minutes when Kieran Mills fired home from 20 yards.
In the second half, Josh Dean almost achieved the spectacular when he fired inches wide from just inside the Pulborough half.