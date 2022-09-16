'It’s my responsibility' – Crawley Town defender passes on experience and wisdom to youngsters

This season, Crawley Town have undergone changes some clubs won’t see in the next 10. Since WAGMI United’s takeover in April this year, the crypto currency investment group have brought in a new manager, coaching staff, plans for a youth academy and 18 summer signings. Completely sifting the club’s atmosphere.

Despite the exciting ambitions, the ability to integrate a new play style and several new and mostly, younger faces can be challenging. In a transformative era for the club, perhaps they can look to their more senior players for guidance. “When I was younger, I’d go and speak to the experienced pros as much as possible.” Said Tony Craig, Crawley’s oldest and most experienced first team player. “At their age, they’ll be learning from their strengths and weaknesses every game.”

The average age of Crawley’s new arrivals is just 21 with this season being many of their first in senior football. At 37-years-old, on what he can offer the youngsters, Craig said, “Personally I think my experience is very valuable to them. At my age now, I’ve got to give back to these youngsters. I’m one of them that likes to give back so if I can help out then so be it. It’s nice sometimes, when they pull me aside and ask for advice on the quiet. It’s my responsibility to pass it onto them.”

“We’ve got a fair few of them now, learning their trade, but I’ll give to them, they’re not shy and they take on their responsibilities well.”

Craig has played throughout the English league for almost 20 years as a devoted defender. Often after making a tackle, he’ll jump the air with his fist clenched in celebration. “For me it’s as good as scoring a goal,” said Craig on his reaction after winning the ball. “It’s something I’ve always done throughout my career. It’s a side of the game I really enjoy and pride myself on it. It’s my job, it’s what I’m paid for, keeping that ball out of the net. Obviously, a goal is nice as well, but I just love defending.”

Video above courtesy of Crawley Town.

Tony Craig celebrates a tackle against Rochdale earlier in the season

Crawley have had a difficult start to this season but have recently turned their form around with a five-game unbeaten streak and a first league win on Tuesday. With things are starting to look up for the Reds, Craig said, “Day by day, we’re working harder in training, getting stronger and better at the new play style. The gaffer (Kevin Betsy) has brought his philosophy over; players have had to adapt to it and there are signs of that showing. It hasn’t been perfect but it’s a work in progress.”

Crawley have a chance to move five places up the table with a win away to Crewe Alexandre this weekend. With a long journey ahead of the team, Craig said, “We’ve got to turn up and put in a 90-minute performance. “We can’t do a 45, 60 or 70-minute performance because those minutes that you don’t turn up and you’re not on it you get punished. That’s the nature of this game. We know we need a complete performance and hopefully we’ll give that on Saturday.”