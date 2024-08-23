It's not just the weather that could do with settling – Eastbourne Borough’s form could too

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s a bit like the weather, really. Eastbourne’s coastal climate, in this late summer period, can veer from sparkling and radiant to overcast and spirit-dampening. And so can the form of the town’s leading football club.

Three games in – and a win, a defeat and a draw for Eastbourne Borough was not quite the hoped-for start to a much heralded new season in National South. The Sports return to Priory Lane tomorrow (Saturday) with a very winnable game against Essex visitors Aveley FC – and with a point to prove.

Borough opened their league programme a fortnight ago with a tight 1-1 draw against freshly promoted Chesham United, before travelling last week to a second new club, Hornchurch, who had raced away with the Isthmian Premier title last season. That trip to Essex produced a heroic team performance and a memorable 1-0 victory with ten men.

Eastbourne Borough - up for it at Hornchurch, where they won 1-0 | Picture: Lydia Redman

But on Tuesday night, the Sports really only reached third gear in the face of an experienced Farnborough side who have now opened the season with three victories. Eastbourne slipped behind just before the half-hour, and the deficit was doubled within 90 seconds of the re-start after the interval.

Adam Murray’s men have been spotlighted, quite correctly, as potential pace-setters in the division. And in fairness, no league table can be judged properly until ten or a dozen games have been completed. For Murray, it will be about being up with the pack, and not having ground to make up.

Read the Borough manager’s verdict on the Hornchurch and Farnborough games in today’s Eastbourne Herald.

Farnborough’s explosive start to the season - three victories including a 1-0 win over much fancied Torquay United – will not surprise National South watchers. Seasoned manager Spencer Day has a squad full of twenty-something – or indeed thirty-something – experienced professionals. His teams play the percentages and pressurise opponents with combative football and dominant set-pieces.

Saturday’s visitors Aveley have some similarities: they surprised the National South last season with a squad of six-footers, but their early form has been less impressive, and Adam’s chosen style of play – quick transition and stretching attacking moves – should see Borough on the front foot.

And after a quick breather on Sunday, the Sports and their Pink Army of new fans must head west on Bank Holiday Monday. The A27 and M27 should be streaming with “shocking pink” – the club’s chosen new away strip as the club makes the 150-mile trek to Weymouth. Over a hundred Eastbourne supporters made a cheerfully noisy impact at Hornchurch and Farnborough.

The Terras have stuttered so far this season, and if Borough can impose their own game, rather than having to battle on the back foot, then by the end of this August weekend, all will be sunshine once again.