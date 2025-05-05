'It's on me' - Crawley Town owner and chairman sends message to fans after League One relegation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town co-owner and chairman Preston Johnson has sent a message to Reds fans following the club’s relegation from League One.

Reds finished the season with a win over Shrewsbury Town but were already condemned to League Two football after another rollercoaster season.

In a message to fans following the end of the season, Johnson took responsibility and said he and his partners have ‘an unwavering commitment to this Club’.

He also said WAGMI are looking to lay the foundation to take the club to the Championship and that ‘ownership is fully behind a multi-year plan’.

Crawley Town CEO and chairman Preston Johnson | Picture: Grant Mansfield/Mansfield Media

Here is Johnson’s statement in full.

"As we reach the end of the season, I want to take a moment to reflect on the year and share our renewed commitment to the journey ahead following our relegation to Sky Bet League Two.

“I returned to Crawley Town in the summer of 2024 fully aware of the challenges we would face in League One. My aim was to do everything in my power to keep us up and build on the momentum we carried into the season.

“There are plenty of “what-ifs” from the past nine months. In some versions of this season, we stay up—but the reality is we didn’t, and as Chairman, it’s on me.

“That said, my partners and I have an unwavering commitment to this Club. We expect nothing less than promotion back to League One next season and are excited for the future. It’s my responsibility to deliver on that vision with the support of our team, staff, investors and most importantly each of you.

“The recent improvement under Scott is no surprise. Our expected goals (xG) differential this season was nearly identical to last year, despite playing in a tougher league with an even bigger budgeting deficit relative to our opponents. We were hit hard by injuries—our projected starting back three never played a single minute together—and many young players were asked to step up, which they did admirably. I’m proud of the squad, and with “Scott leading the team again, I’m confident in what we’re building.

“Behind the scenes, we’ve already started work on the retained list and will share updates with you as soon as possible.

“Off the pitch, we’re making meaningful progress that will support the long-term health of the club. There’s much to be encouraged by, including record-breaking attendance this season. The energy at Broadfield Stadium has been incredible, and we’re grateful for your continued support.

“Our long-term vision extends beyond League One. We want to lay the foundation for Crawley Town to reach the Championship. This will take time, commitment, and significant work both on and off the pitch—but we believe in it. Ownership is fully behind a multi-year plan, and we’ll be sharing more in the coming months.

“To grow the club sustainably, we’re focused on several key initiatives:

Enhancing our retail experience both in-store and online, including renovating an expanded, bigger and better club shop

Increasing club-operated food and beverage options, including an additional Fan Zone

Expanding our commercial department to attract more local and regional sponsorships

Investing in content and matchday experience to deepen fan engagement

“We’re also thrilled about the new kit—we’ll reveal the design to supporters soon. Pre-season plans are nearly complete, and we’re excited to host two home fixtures against Premier League and Championship sides.

“Season ticket information will be released on May 5th. We have a lot to do, and we’re ready to get to work. Let’s take on the challenge together—and prove the doubters wrong once again.

“Thank you for standing with Crawley Town. Preston Johnson, Chairman”