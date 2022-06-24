Matt Bailey, 45, from Steyning, organises the six-a-side tournament each year in memory of close friend Ivan Mitchell, who passed away in July 2007 at the age of 32.

This year, 16 teams competed in the Ivan Mitchell Memorial Trophy tournament and more than £2,000 was raised. Hawkeye Utd won the cup and their player Patrick Dos Santos Silva was awarded the Vic Gretton Snr Trophy for Player of the Tournament.

Ivan and Vic both worked at Mackley with Matt and both were cared for by St Barnabas House, where Vic passed away in June 2012.

Bob Mitchell, Ivan Mitchell's father, presenting this year's trophy to winners Hawkeye Utd, with organiser Matt Bailey, far right

Ivan was diagnosed with cancer in 2006 and the first tournament was held in his honour in 2007, raising money for charity through entry fees, ticket sales and a raffle.

Matt said: "I saw first-hand the difference they made to Ivan and his family. Everyone at the hospice was amazing and we wanted to raise funds to say thank you for what they were doing for Ivan. At the time, he was well enough to watch the game, and we’ve held the event in his memory every year since.

"It’s a wonderful day, everyone has a great time. Also in our thoughts on the day are Vic Gretton Snr and Dave Allen, both close friends of mine and big football lovers. Many people attending the tournament knew Ivan, Vic and Dave, and our thoughts remain with them during the event."

Ivan Mitchell, who passed away in July 2007 at the age of 32

The first tournament was kicked off by former Brighton and Hove Albion footballer Peter O’Sullivan at Worthing Football Club. It was described by the organisers as 'simply a case of two groups of friends, with the one aim of raising money for a worthy cause'. The day was a great success, enjoyed by all, especially Ivan.

