I’ve had to do the unthinkable: boss of Sussex Isthmian League club opens up on departure

Martin Dynan has spoken candidly about his departure from Isthmian south east side Haywards Heath Town.

The club announced on Wednesday afternoon Dynan was leaving by mutual consent after close to a year in the job.

Dynan guided the Blues to the Isthmian south east play-offs last season but they have sturggled to rediscover that form this season and are languishing near the bottom of the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the club’s announcement – which we reported here – Dynan has outlined what was behind his departure, issuing a statement via Twitter to share his admiration and sentiment towards the club.

Martin Dynan says he is grateful to everyone who helped him during his stint at Haywards Heath Town | Picture: Ray Turner

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dynan said “This was not an easy decision and something I had spoken to Steve (Isherwood, club chairman) and close friends about for a while. Football is my life and always will be but I can't continue to live the way I have been and something has had to give.”

It has been a very challenging few months for the manager, who has had to juggle managing a struggling side in the league and looking after his young family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dynan added: “With work, football games coming round in a blink of an eye and my young family needing me more than ever, I've had to do the unthinkable.”

After a difficult start to the season, Dynan has worked hard to get the Blues moving up the table. Occasional results have come but they find themselves in 18th place -though that has not stopped fans giving the club their support home and away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dynan said: “I want to say a massive thanks to the fans for welcoming me and supporting when things haven't been great, by far the best in the league.”

He also wanted to thank “the board for backing me, supporting me and offering sound advice when in need.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added thanks to: “Rich, Simo, another massive part of the club and two that love it as much as the fans; Steve, not my chairman, my friend. We’ve been through it all together and has backed me 100% along the way. He's lost a manager but gained a friend. A top man! The staff around the ground for welcoming my family on the odd occasion and catering to the needy squad I assembled.”

Dynan was still building a side that will be looking to climb the table in the new year. Dynan had recruited the likes of Lukas Franen-Jones and Leon Moore to fix their issues on the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite Dynan’s departure, the club will have familiar faces running the team temporarily, starting at home to Faversham this Saturday. Assistant manager Sam Morgan and coach James Smith are in charge on an interim basis while searches for a permanent first team manager are ongoing.