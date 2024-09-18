Jake Robinson puts The Dockers into the next round

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Horsham YMCA 1-2 Newhaven FC. Sussex Royal Ulster Rifles Charity Cup - Round Two.

Newhaven came out on top after the third encounter of the season between the two teams at the Herbert Direct Stadium this evening. Both teams battled through the evening but YM were not able to defend the cup they lifted a few months ago.

The game began with YM playing the ball around to feet, but not really creating any dangerous chances. Their play was tidy and promising. The Dockers hadn’t concerned the goalkeeper Mark Fox and their first chance came on the 21st minute, when ex-pro Jake Robinson took an ambitious shot from his own half. He had obviously seen YM’s previous game when Hassocks scored with a similar effort.

On 27 minutes the Dockers were awarded a free kick to the left of the box after cynical foul from YM. The ball was played in and ricocheted inside the area, it came to Jake Robinson and this time he found the back of the net.

YM lose out

Just six minutes later, Newhaven were playing it out from the back and as usual with high risk tactics the ball was intercepted by YM. Connor Collcutt won the ball and coolly stroked it low past the keepers left. A great goal to go with his energetic performance.

On 38 minutes came the miss of the game. Lee Robinson made a great run for the away team down the right wing, he squared it to Jake Robinson who missed an open goal from six yards. The away fans couldn’t believe it and voiced their frustration.

The second half was limited with a handful of opportunities but neither side were dominating. Vincent had a good spell in the game and was trying to create opportunities from midfield.

With just over ten minutes remaining, YM went down to ten players after a mistimed challenge. The game was held up as Luca Page was down receiving treatment.

On the 85th minute the Dockers got their winning goal after a brilliant run down the right wing from Robinson after being freed by the impressive Shonk. The ball was centred to Ryan Warwick who made no mistake and found the back of the net, 2-1 to the Dockers.

A disappointing night for the home team, but certainly not without effort. They will recharge their batteries and play away on the 21st September against Camberley in the FA Vase. The Dockers move on to play Lydd FC.