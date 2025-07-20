Jarvis Brook FC to play at The Tester & Jones Sportsground

Independent SAIF-approved funeral director Tester & Jones Funeral Services, based in Crowborough, have signed a significant sponsorship agreement with Jarvis Brook FC – resulting in the club’s ground in Palesgate Lane being named The Tester & Jones Sportsground for the next two years.

This comes after a hugely successful 2024/2025 season for Jarvis Brook FC, which saw the club promoted to Division 1 of the Southern Combination League – marking a move into senior football for the first time in their history.

“We are so pleased to sponsor Jarvis Brook Football Club,” says Glenys Jones of Tester & Jones Funeral Services. “Like us, they are in the heart of the Crowborough community and have been for many years​. We look forward to attending matche​s, especially with the excitement of being in Senior football for the coming season​.”

Tester & Jones’ chairman Willy Brunsdon and managing director Glenys Jones were delighted to shake hands on the deal with Jarvis Brook’s new chairman, Josh Allcorn, who said: "We thank Willy and Glenys for their generous sponsorship for the naming rights to our ground.

Willy Brunsdon (Chairman of Tester & Jones Funeral Services) and Glenys Jones (Managing Director of Tester & Jones Funeral Services) with (centre) Josh Allcorn, Chairman of Jarvis Brook FC

"Not only does this help over 80 men’s players fulfil their dreams of playing Senior football but also provides a pathway for our 350 junior players to have something to work towards in the future. This sponsorship contributes hugely to the work going into developing our ground over this summer."

Jarvis Brook can trace their history back nearly 130 years – with the first ever recorded match a 1-1 draw at home to Rotherfield St Denys on September 25, 1897. Since then, the club have grown to include not only senior football but mini soccer and youth football teams.