John Yems: Club not aware of any findings that would 'necessitate the filing of a police report' says Crawley Town spokesperson

Yems, 62, mutually agreed to leave the club following his suspension after allegations of discriminatory conduct.

The FA are still investigating the allegations, but there is currently no Sussex Police probe as the club have not reported the allegations to the force.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Crawley Town said: "At this time, The FA has not made the club aware of any findings that would necessitate the filing of a police report, and we have acted in accordance with their recommendations.

John Yems (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"However, if The FA reports any such findings in the course of their continuing investigation, the club will of course follow their guidance and take the appropriate action."

The club continue to fully co-operate with The FA's probe but also confirmed that they were no longer investigating the incidents themselves.

The spokesperson said: "We continue to fully co-operate with The FA's investigation, which is still ongoing. Any further action by the club will be determined at the appropriate time in accordance with The FA's findings.

"We remain eager to partner with our players, staff and supporters as we build a team and community that fans can continue to be proud of - both on and off the pitch."

FA Spokesperson: "We are aware of allegations made against John Yems. We are treating the allegations extremely seriously and are currently conducting an investigation into them. We cannot comment further until that has concluded."

John Yems denies the allegations.

You can see more Crawley Town news here.