John Yems joins Mauricio Pochettino in paying tribute to Paul Jiggins - 'That win was for him'

A minute's applause was held before kick-off to remember Paul, who died suddenly on Wednesday at the age of 50. Crawley's players also wore black armbands.

He was a lifelong Millwall fan, who had a long and distinguished career in football journalism, most notably with The Sun newspaper. The Den’s press lounge had been renamed the Paul Jiggins Media Suite.

"That's dedicated to Paul Jiggins, that win," John Yems said after watching his Crawley side beat promotion-hopefuls Swindon 3-1 in League Two.

"He was a good friend of mine, who I've known for a long time.

"It was a sad day [when Paul's death was announced].

"That win was for him."

Paul also spent more than a decade covering Tottenham Hotspur.

John Yems watched his Crawley side beat promotion-hopefuls Swindon 3-1. Photo: Cory Pickford

As quoted by the Football Writers' Association, former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino said: “I am so sorry to hear the news about Paul. He was probably one of the most regular journalists we would see at our press conferences at Spurs and many times you could expect a question to make you laugh.

“He was there from the start of our Spurs journey in Seattle on preseason, the first British journalist to hear me try to speak English. His family, friends and colleagues are all in my thoughts.”