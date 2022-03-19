Kwesi Appiah's 29th minute header gave Crawley the lead but the Reds had to withstand heavy pressure from the visitors early on.

Yems revealed that he wanted Swindon to control possession in the opening stages, adding: "That was the plan.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"You have to look at what you've got and play to your strengths. Why bring a knife to a gunfight?

Kwesi Appiah's 29th minute header gave Crawley the lead against Swindon. Photo: Cory Pickford

"There was a plan and we stuck to it.

"We do try and work on things on the training ground.

"I could hear the crowd were a bit apprehensive when we went four across the middle and five at the back. We have to do that to contain them.

"If you tried and out footballed them, we would have got battered."

Jack Powell became the latest name on Crawley's injury list but John Yems was delighted with how his team responded in difficult circumstances. Photo: Cory Pickford

Crawley were dealt a blow when Jack Powell went down injured and couldn't continue after just 12 minutes.

The Reds have been plagued by injuries this season, with key central defenders Joel Lynch, Tony Craig and Jordan Tunnicliffe among those missing today, but Yems was delighted with how his team responded in difficult circumstances

"You've got to complement Hesse [Jake Hessenthaler] and George [Francomb]," Yems said. "They were playing against very good strikers there.

"Tony has got to have an operation [for a dislocated shoulder]. Lynchy is still miles off it.

"There's a chance Jordan might be back training next week.

"It's about consistency. We've got to get that. That's the big word in football and life but we've got to get the players out there first.

"It's hard not to pick anyone after that so good luck to them."

Swindon scored early in the second half through Josh Davison and went close to levelling for a second time after Tom Nichols restored the hosts' lead.

"People forget that there is an opposition," Yems said. "Before we got the third goal, they got a late corner, and I thought here we go again.

"Fortunately, they didn't.

"You look at the lads there, when they put the shirt on, they will have a go for you.

"Sometimes you get your just rewards, sometimes you don't.