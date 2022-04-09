John Yems wants Crawley Town to create an 'electric atmosphere' against Barrow

The Reds host Barrow, who are involved in a scrap to avoid the drop, and a rocking atmosphere inside the ground could see the hosts through what will be a tough test.

This week marked the start of a new and exciting era at Crawley Town. WAGMI United purchased the majority share of the club with exciting plans for the Reds' future.

Yems did admit that some of the focus of the weekend's game was affected by the takeover but believes it can push them on.

John Yems said it’s his side's responsibility to create an electric atmosphere inside The People’s Pension Stadium this weekend. Picture by Cory Pickford

He said: “We’d be a liar to think that it hasn’t affected us but it’s exciting times. It’s the unknown.

"Everyone is excited by it because we’ve met the people and they’re obviously all behind everything we want to do.

“They’ve had to sell themselves to us as well to make sure everyone buys into it but through my years in the game I know success breeds success and you become successful by being around successful people.

"Let’s hope some [of that] rubs off on everybody and the fans have something to cheer about. It’s time to not be the bridesmaid all the time.

“Hopefully we’ll try and make it an electric atmosphere. But if we turn up and play absolute dogs it won’t be. We have to make the atmosphere and create the atmosphere.

“That’s not through making silly promises that we’re going to do this and that, we’re going to go out there and approach every game as we do and that’s to win it.

Yems said there’s an incentive for everyone at Crawley to not only win the game, but to finish the season as strongly as possible.

He added: "It’s their incentive because it’s their job. Everyone has to turn up and do the best they can. Same as if you’re working in the ticket office or working as a centre forward.

"Everyone’s the same, when new people come in you want to make an impression.

"We’ll be going out to try to win the game, and we’ve got to be the best we can because Barrow are no walk in the park.

“Don’t think they’re going to come down here and it’ll be like a cowboy and Indian film because it won’t be. We’ve got to work ourselves twice as hard because they’re fighting for relegation."