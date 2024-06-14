Join the Foundation for Saturday Football at the Broadfield Stadium!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We’re back for more footballing development sessions on Saturdays!

Kicking off the football fun 9am-10am on Saturdays is our Mini Reds session! The session is held right next to the Broadfield Stadium on the ball court 3G. This is the very first step of the Foundation’s footballing pathway, catered for ages 5-7 covering topics such as passing, dribbling, and not forgetting lots of fun games for children to enjoy!

Mini Reds is followed by the Foundations Saturday Soccer Centre which is also held at the Broadfield Stadium ball court, but action kicks off at 10:30am-12pm. Our Soccer Centre follows on from Mini Reds, so is for the slightly older age group of 8-12, the session offers children the opportunity to enjoy a fun and engaging atmosphere to develop their skills. Delivered by our qualified coaches, we cover topics such as Passing, Shooting and defending.

All our players that attend weekend sessions will need to wear shin pads, and Astro Turf trainers, moulded blades or trainers (no metal studs) to take part, and will need to wear suitable clothing dependant on the weather on the day. Please also ensure your future star has a water bottle to keep them hydrated throughout the session.

Our weekend courses can be block booked only on our website at https://www.ctcommunityfoundation.com !