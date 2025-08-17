Joy of the FA Cup in 37 pictures as Lancing make progress with win over Harefield United

Gabe Robinson (2) and Francis Spiterl got the goals – all in the second half – to put DEan Cox’s side in the hat for Monday’s first qualifying round draw.

Lancing beat Crawley Down Gatwick in the extra preliminary round a fortnight ago and will now be hoping their cup form rubs offs in the SCFL premier division, in which they have had a tough start.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger from the Lancing-Harefield tie on this page and those linked and get the local football action in the Worthing Herald, out on Thursday.

1 . Lancing FC v Harefield United in the FA Cup pictures by Stephen Goodger (32).jpeg Lancing FC v Harefield United, FA Cup preliminary round Photo: Stephen Goodger

