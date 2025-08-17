Lancing FC v Harefield United, FA Cup preliminary roundplaceholder image
Lancing FC v Harefield United, FA Cup preliminary round

Joy of the FA Cup in 37 pictures as Lancing make progress with win over Harefield United

By Steve Bone
Published 17th Aug 2025, 15:11 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2025, 15:22 BST
Lancing FC are loving the FA Cup – they won through their second tie of the season by beating Harefield United 3-0 in a preliminary round tie at Culver Road.

Gabe Robinson (2) and Francis Spiterl got the goals – all in the second half – to put DEan Cox’s side in the hat for Monday’s first qualifying round draw.

Lancing beat Crawley Down Gatwick in the extra preliminary round a fortnight ago and will now be hoping their cup form rubs offs in the SCFL premier division, in which they have had a tough start.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger from the Lancing-Harefield tie on this page and those linked and get the local football action in the Worthing Herald, out on Thursday.

