In most lists, they were favourites to finish bottom of League Two and dropped out of the Football League. But after three games, Scott Lindsey and his team are surprising a few people. Wins against Bradford City and MK Dons and a draw at Salford City see Reds sit in third in the table with only Barrow and Saturday’s opponents Gillingham above them.

It’s not just the results that are surprising people, it’s the performances. Against MK Dons, the scoreline flattered the visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the one person who is not surprised by what they have achieved in terms of points tally and performances is Lindsey. “I thought we would be somewhere around that [seven points],” he said. “I have full confidence in this squad of players we have signed. I have full confidence in myself and my staff. I think the biggest thing for me was that first game against Bradford, because I think the evidence is there when you win games and the players buy into it more.

"Winning that first game did loads for the team and the staff. No matter how much you coach them you have to win games for them to really believe in it. That massively helped and it’s snowballed since then.”

But the former Gillingham player and Swindon Town boss was keen to emphasise it’s just ‘a start’.

"It’s really pleasing but that’s all it is, a start,” he said. “We have to continue it now and make sure we are professional enough to know it’s just a start, which we will because I will make sure the players keep their feet firmly on the ground.

“Whilst we want to give them praise and build a real understanding of what we can achieve this season, we also have go to be mindful it is just a start.”