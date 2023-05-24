Just below mid-table isn’t enough for Littlehampton Town

Littlehampton Town finished in mid-table in their first season in the Isthmian League – but for joint boss Mitch Hand it was not good enough.

​Golds ended 12th in the Isthmian south east a year after winning the SCFL premier title – but Hand wants a sharp improvement next term.

He was speaking after he and fellow joint boss George Gaskin agreed new deals to remain at the helm.

Hand told us: “From the outside looking in, it looks like a fairly good season – but not for me. Just below mid-table isn’t enough for Littlehampton, whatever league we compete in.

Player/joint manager George Gaskin in action for Golds v Broadbridge Heath last season in the cup - and the teams will face one another in the league in 23-24 | Picture: Stephen Goodger

"We beat four of the best sides in the league – Cray, Whitehawk, Ramsgate and Beckenham – which shows that on our day we can compete. But we were too inconsistent.

"Sometimes I’ve watched us and thought we’ve been the best team I’ve seen, the next week I’ve watched us and thought we were the worst team I’ve seen.

"Consistency would have taken us closer to the play-offs, and there’s plenty of things George and I could have done better.

"We need to train more, we need to be fitter come August. We know what to expect now so there’s nowhere to hide.”

Hand picked out Dion Jarvis and Josh Short as stand-out performers and added: “Both will be back with us for the coming season, which is a huge boost.

"There will be a bit of change this summer, more often then the last couple of summers because we know exactly what we need,” Hand added.

" But it’s a bit to early to know everyone’s situations.

“George and I have just recently committed to another year so we can really start concentrating on new additions now.”

Meanwhile the Golds are trying to raise £40,000 to replace their ageing main stand.

The stand has been in place for more than 100 years and the club want to replace it with a new 304-seat steel structure which they say will provide a far better experience for supporters.