Burgess Hill joint manager Gary Mansell says his side will be itching to get back on the pitch on Satuday after two weather-related postponements in the past few days.

The Hillians’ last Isthmian south east division game ended in a 3-0 defeat to Broadbridge Heath but they will have a chance at league redemption when they face struggling Hythe on Saturday.

Hill did follow up that setback with a 4-2 Velocity Trophy win at Merstham but last Saturday’s visit to Erith Town was called off as Storm Darragh battered much of the country – then Tuesday night’s home Sussex Senior Cup tie with Brighton U21s was also called off.

Mansell said: “It’s a frustrating period because we had good momentum and last time out in the league it was a poor day for us in terms of the result.

Burgess Hill Town fans are eager for their team to get back on track in the league | Picture: Lynden Humphrey

"We we put it right against Merstham in the Velocity Cup but we’re keen to get it right in the league and get a new run going – but it can be a frustrating period.

“We’ll approach Hythe the same way we always do and the boys are itching to go, they’re desperate to get back on the pitch and put right what happened in the Broadbridge Heath game and just get a game of football under their belts, they’re raring to go.”

Burgess Hill currently sit three points outside the play-off places in the league but have games in hand on all the sides around them in the table.