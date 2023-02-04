Brighton ace Kaoru Mitoma admitted heading is not his strong point after his late winner sealed three points against Bournemouth at the Amex Stadium

The Japan international, whose goal in stoppage time helped the Seagulls knock holders Liverpool out of the FA Cup last week, nodded past goalkeeper Neto to send his side into sixth place.

Both sides threatened throughout a pacey first half, the Cherries somehow surviving an onslaught that saw Deniz Undav denied three times within a matter of seconds.

Bournemouth put pressure on the hosts with sharp counter attackers after the restart but failed to find the finishing touch as Brighton looked close to a breakthrough.

Brighton celebrate Kaoru Mitoma's late winner against Bournemouth at the Amex Stadium

That finally came when substitute Jeremy Sarmiento sent a cross to Mitoma, who sealed all three points with his third goal in as many games.

"I surprised myself because my header is not good but I am very happy to get three points,” Mitoma said to the Brighton website after the match. “Our performance was not good from the start because we make many mistakes, technically and tactically. The most important thing is to get three points but next week [at Crystal Palace] we have to play better.

“I am very satisfied with the result,” he added. “But we have to improve and we can do more but I am happy. I thought the header was going in. It was a very nice ball from Jeremy and I focussed and it was good.

“I am very happy but the next game is difficult so we have to keep on going and we have to prepare.”

