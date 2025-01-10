Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Seven hours since conceding a goal, six games unbeaten, just three points off the summit of National South: Eastbourne Borough are in pretty good shape as they prepare for the visit of Truro City tomorrow (Saturday).

And after a couple of wintry weeks, the forecast looks quite stable: dry, frost-free and np prospect of the south-westerly gales which sometimes undermine manager Adam Murray’s best efforts to play the beautiful game. Owner Simon Leslie, in his column in today’s Herald, throws his arms wide in welcome to local supporters.

Unsurprisingly, attendances at local games have dipped a little in the face of the bitter weather. Last Saturday’s fixture with St Albans City tempted 918 spectators, suitably scarved, gloved and booted, through the ReachTV Stadium turnstiles – only the third National South fixture which has dipped below four figures.

In seasons past, a little clutch of Cornish diehards would have turned up in a minibus to support their Truro City favourites. This season, the surging excitement of a new home ground and a promotion-chasing squad has seen high attendances and a boost in away support – so the black and white flags of the Cornish capital city will be noisily waved at the Lane!

Borough in action in last weekend's 1-0 win over St Albans | Picture by Nick Redman

In truth, Truro City have been regarded as a bit of a nuisance by clubs in the comfortable South-East: a gruelling journey (570 miles return from Eastbourne) and a risk of an unplayable pitch and consequent postponement. Indeed, the Cornish Tigers – newly nicknamed The Tinners to reflect the county’s tin-mining history - had to complete last season’s fixtures at “neutral” Gloucester City because of pitch problems.

But much has changed: they now have their own brand-new stadium, and a well-funded playing squad. It includes seasoned marksman Tyler Harvey, who grabbed a hat-trick last week at Weymouth, and also Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain, who briefly played for Borough under Tommy Widdrington.

The Tinners can claim one ominous statistic: they have grabbed seven goals – and earned twelve league points – during stoppage time in matches this season. But the Sports are not among their victims: Murray’s men brought home all three points from the Stadium for Cornwall in September, thanks to Alfie Pavey’s goal and a rock-solid defensive performance.

Adam Murray will select from a strong squad with plenty of options, and will look to extend that seven-hour record to eight-and-a-half by teatime on Saturday!

CUP DREAM

Eastbourne Borough's path to possible silverware - apart, of course, from the National League South championship trophy - became a little clearer this week, as the Sussex Transport Senior Cup moved towards the semi-final stage.

Victories over Little Common, Lewes and Bognor Regis Town have secured the Sports' place in the semi-finals, where Horsham FC joined them on Tuesday night with a dramatic victory on penalties at Worthing. Dom Di Paola's Hornets - who are the current Senior Cup holders - fell behind to a Joel Colbran goal, but a second-half equaliser by Lucas Rodrigues took the tie to spot-kicks, and the Isthmian Premier club won through 5-3.

Also into the last four are Littlehampton Town, who beat Lancing 2-1 on Tuesday, and the last remaining quarter-final tie is between Whitehawk and Brighton and Hove Albion - who enter the competition with their talented Under-21 squad.

The Senior Cup semi-finals are usually held at the Sussex FA headquarters at Lancing, with the prospect of an Amex Final - subject to Albion's other stadium commitments - to round off the season in May.

The draw can be heard on BBC Radio Sussex in the post-match section of their sports show this Saturday.