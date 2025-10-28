Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey had praise for a number of his players after the team’s impressive 4-0 performance against Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

Scott Malone – as reported elsewhere – got the most praise, having a hand in three of the four goals, and he was voted MoM, but a couple of the substitutes also came on and gave important performances.

Both Harry Forster and Louis Flower scored after coming on in the second half, and the manager was very impressed.

He said “I thought the players were great. And to be honest with you, they have been. They have been great.

Amid a fine team performance, plenty of individuals impressed Scott Lindsey | Picture by Grant Mansfield

“There’s not been the results that would reflect that they’ve been great. But what they have done is stuck to it. And they’ve showed a real belief. And they should be really encouraged by that performance.”

Forster came on at half time for Geraldo Bajrami, who took a nasty blow to the face which left him with a fat lip, and it wasn’t long before Forster was in the action as just seven minutes after he came on, he fired home a left-foot volley from a great Malone cross. But it wasn’t just the goal that impressed Lindsey.

He said “I thought Harry Forster was a real threat in that second half. He got down the side so many times. We found that because they’d got a man sent off, there was different spaces that we could exploit.

“His timings of his runs to have that little stick pass, as we call it, was impeccable. And then when he got in, he usually made the right choice with his passing.

“So, we played with Louis Watson as a single ten, and Lofty as a single striker and then keep our width and almost have a diamond in the middle of the pitch. It obviously worked well. And Harry Forster was class. I thought he was a real threat that whole second half, scored his goal and he was involved in a lot of our good play.”

Flower replaced Malone on 76 minutes, and soon found himself on the edge of the box and let rip a curling effort round the keeper’s outstretched hand and the ball nestled into the net to make it 4-0. And the quality of the finish was not lost on Lindsey.

He said: “So pleased to see him score. Louis Flower does score. He knocked on my door the other day and said ‘Gaffer, I’m ready. I want to play. I’m ready. I’m ready to fight for you’. And I gave him the opportunity on the bench because of that attitude. I like that.

“We need more of that. And I put him on the pitch, and he didn’t let me down. He was brilliant when he came on. It’s not his position as well, by the way. But he kind of came inside, didn’t he? And he found himself on the edge of the box and did what probably a lot of players didn’t do and pulled the trigger.

“Like I’ve said before, if you don’t buy a lottery ticket, you don’t win the lottery. And he did buy a lottery ticket, and he won it because it was a great strike. aive the keeper no chance. Great finish.”

There was also praise for Jojo Wollacott, who made a couple of excellent saves, especially one with the score at 0-0, a fingertip save from a long-range shot, despite not really having much else to do.

Lindsey said, with a smile on his face: “That’s what we pay him for. Keep the ball out of the net. That’s his job. But Jojo’s been great. He’s been brilliant. I thought he was.

"I thought he managed moments really well, came and claimed a few tricky ones. And he’s playing out from the back. He’s been impeccable as well. Makes they right decision at the right time. Outstanding, so really, really pleased with Jojo.”