Keeper saves penalty then scores one as Chichester City knock out Broadbridge Heath

Chichester City keeper Kieran Magee was the penalty shoot-out hero at Broadbridge Heath, saving his counterpart’s penalty and blasting the winner past Liam Matthews after Lewis Scally sent one over the cross bar as Chi advanced to the Second Round of the Velocity Trophy.

Jake Lindsey had put Broadbridge Heath in front in the 44th minute only for Conrad Honore to level things up with a lovely long-ranger early in the second half.

Ethan Prichard, missing from the starting XI in the opening Isthmian south east league game last time out, returned for Lloyd Rowlatt, and debutant Seokjae Lee lined up instead of Isaac Bello who was on the bench with Adam Biss, Jamie Horncastle, Tyler Giddings and Honore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the home side who started the match at the BodyMould Mattress Community Stadium the brighter and Lindsey muscled past Josh Clack, playing in an uncustomary role at right back, after barely sixty seconds. But Clack recovered and Chi cleared. Ashley Mutongerwa then fouled Emmett Dunn before Rob Hutchings probed down the left flank and Lee found Kaleem Haitham, although the Bears keeper and a defender did well to keep the No10 out.

Conrad Honore strikes for Chi City at Broadbridge Heath | Picture: Neil Holmes

Next, Haitham and Prichard linked up but the final ball was a little too long for Lee. Seven minutes in former Three Bridges centre back Tad Bromage headed away a Prichard cross whipped in from the right. And Mutongwera had the match’s first chance soon after only for a combination of Ben Pashley and Rob Hutchings to concede a corner which Jamie Chesworth took and Bromage’s attempt was off-target.

Good feet by Lee on 11 in a move involving Dunn and Rob Hutchings saw the visitors win a throw which came to nothing before skipper Steve Hutchings and Joe Clarke set Haitham up for an opportunity he couldn’t keep down. Matthews then gathered as Haitham passed to an over-lapping Rob Hutchings.

Haitham then gave away a couple of fouls on first Jack Frankland and then Charlie Heller before Matt Penfold’s ball towards Lindsey was just too firm. Chichester lost Lee to a shoulder injury in the 20th minute and Honore came on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scally conceded a throw after Magee punted a long one towards Dunn and then a first Chi corner which Prichard delivered and the Bears steered away. The hosts broke from this and forced Magee into a stop and Clack fended a dangerous Lindsey off this time.

Matt Penfold on the ball for the Bears v Chi City | Picture: BBHFC

Referee Joel Lamping overlooked an obvious back pass to Matthews on the half hour and a blow to Prichard’s face in a move when Rob Hutchings’ cross wasn’t far away from finding his namesake. Lindsey got fouled by Clack and Heller struck his free-kick a little too deep towards Scally at the back stick. Frankland then skewed an effort off target after Mutongerwa teed him up and Magee claimed another Heller set-piece easily enough.

Superb skill from both Prichard and Haitham led to the latter jinking this way and that as he broke into the box but couldn’t pull the ball back to a well-placed Dunn. And then a minute before the interval Broadbridge Heath’s No9 found Lindsey and the deadlock was broken as his shot nestled in the bottom corner. Mr Lamping signalled two minutes of additional time in which Bromage impeded Steve Hutchings and Rob Hutchings drilled the resulting free-kick into the wall.

Bello came on for Clarke at the break as Chi rejigged and Clack moved up top. The Bears, who won the SCFL Premier Division last season and earned promotion to Step 4 for the first time, as Chichester did in 2018-19, worked a fine cross in the 46th minute which the Chi back line cleared. And then Honore made it honours-even with a first goal of the campaign that was something else, picking up Bello’s pass some way out and rifling a shot into the back of the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dunn might have made it 2-1 on 51 with an effort that wasn’t far away. Prichard delivered a cross which was hooked clear; a set-piece fell to Scally but Chi scrambled the ball out; and Clack had a header after slick stuff. Miles Rutherford & Co rang the changes on 57 minutes with Adam Biss and Tyler Giddings replacing Dunn and Pashley. And a poor Giddings’s pass presented Charlie Parmiter with a chance he fired over.

An Honore mistake also gifted the home team another opportunity but Bello bailed him out. Sub Bradley Campbell-Francis won his side a corner which Bromage headed over. Captain Penfold then danced round his marker and played a decent through ball which was turned out for a throw before Rob Hutchings’ cross-cum-shot went wide of the mark.

Steve Hutchings got booked for taking out Chesworth on 72 and exchanges between Prichard and Clack led to a forward pass with Steve Hutchings marginally offside. Matthews came to the hosts’ rescue following Scally’s miskick and Mario Quiassaca replaced Mutongerwa and Jamie Horncastle came on for Rob Hutchings who had cramp.

A mistake by Biss got Quiassaca in and only a brilliantly timed tackle from Bello prevented the Bears taking the lead. Honore’s defence splitting pass was wasted with a poor cross and Magee got out smartly ahead of Lindsey as the game opened up in the last ten. Subs Louis Evans and Campbell-Francis combined but Giddings made an excellent challenge for a corner which the hosts failed to capitalise on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Quiassaca beat Bello to a bouncing ball only to drag his effort wide before Curtis Da Costa and then Horncastle were on hand to make interventions.

Haitham and Hutchings exchanged a neat one-two in time added on but Clack pushed the through ball too far and Matthews intercepted. At the other end Magee was off his line sharply ahead of an opponent and a bit of pinball in the box almost fell to sub Faris Khallouqi who might have scored moments later only to blaze high and wide.

Magee then claimed a low Khallouqi delivery and was forced into another decent stop on the final whistle. And so, we went straight to penalties.

Khallouqi smashed the first one into the bottom left hand corner and Matthews saved Steve Hutchings’ attempt. Quiassaca and Prichard both converted but Magee denied Matthews’ third pen before Horncastle made it 2-2. Penfold and Clack calmly found the back of the net before Scally fired over, leaving Magee to score the decisive match winning penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chi welcome Lancing to Bognor’s MKM Arena in Nyewood Lane on Saturday 26 and return to Broadbridge Heath for a league fixture on Bank Holiday Monday 28th August (3pm).

Chichester – Magee, Clack, Rob Hutchings, Dunn, Da Costa, Pashley, Haitham, Clarke, Steve Hutchings, Lee, Haitham, Prichard. Subs – (Biss, Honore, Horncastle, Bello, Giddings).

IAN WORDEN

and here is the report on the same game from BBH...

Broadbridge Heath’s first ever match in the Velocity Cupsaw them welcome Chichester FC to the BodyMould Community Stadium.

Heath manager Chris Simmons made only two changes to his starting line-up with Captain Ryan Brackpool not available as he was away proposing to his now fiancée, and Jake Lindsey coming in as his replacement and Liam Matthews coming in for Roshan Greensall to get his first game of the season in goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bears started well and had the first shot at goal on 5 minutes when a great run down the left by Jake Lindsey and he laid it off to Charlie Parmiter who cut in side to shoot, unfortunately the shot was blocked by his team mate Ash Mutongerwa on the 6 yard box.

On 10 minutes a long ball through by Lindsey was chased down by Mutongerwa, just as he was preparing to shoot the Chichester defender recovered well.

Chichester started to have more of the possession as they grew into the game but then on 26 minutes a long clearance by Matthews was flicked on by Mutongerwa and crossed by Lindsey to give Parmiter the best chance of the game so far, but the Chichester Keeper Magee stood firm and made a great save.

The opening goal came on 44 minutes when Parmiter won the ball back on the half way line, Mutongerwa used his strength well to shrug off Hutchings before setting Lindsey free on the left, he calmly placed the ball past Magee to make it 1-0 just before the half time whistle and probably against the run of play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only 3 minutes after the restart Chichester were level, Heath failed to clear the ball and it fell to Conrad Honore the early sub who unleashed an unstoppable 30 yard drive into the top left hand corner. 1-1

The next 10-15 minutes Chichester had a lot of the ball without creating much and then on 60 minutes a loose ball from Da Costa was collected by Penfold who released Mutongerwa, he laid off to Parmiter inside the 18 yard box only for his shot to go over the bar.

Chichester should then have taken the lead on 75 minutes when a great passing move allowed Prichard space on the left and his cross shot flashed across the face of the Heath goal.

Heath's substitutes and fitness started to tell in the last 10 minutes as they pushed for a winner, chances for Frankland & Khallouqui came and went before the final whistle meant another penalty shoot out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heath keeper Matthews saved Steve Hutchings and Chi's first penalty, before having his saved by Magee to level up the proceedings at 3-3, the next two were then scored before CB Lewis Scally blasted his over the crossbar allowing Magee to give Chichester the win 4-3, Heaths 2nd loss on penalties already this Season.

MOM: Matt Penfold

Boss Chris Simmons said afterwards: “Chichester were the best footballing side we have played so far and really made us work hard defending, our shape was excellent, restricting them to minimal chances and we really should have nicked the Win if we had taken our chances. The lads have really stepped up the levels over the last couple of weeks and it’s great to see us more than holding our own against good sides at this level.”

Next up for the Bears is there first league away match – at Cray Valley PM on Saturday 26.