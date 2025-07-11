Ben Kemp has been named as East Dean FC’s new manager.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a difficult year on and of the field which ended with the club relegated to Division 2 of the West Sussex League, they have decided Kemp’s connections across Sussex football and his experience in coaching can bring stability and the return of that winning feeling.

Kemp said: “Firstly, I would just like to recognise what happened last year in terms of the big loss of Tim Calloway – an absolutely lovely man and a true credit to West Sussex football who will always be remembered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Unfortunately, the season didn’t go as planned. However, last year’s relegation has brought us a new opportunity to reset and stabilise the football at the club with a view to building this season and to future success.

Ben Kemp is the new manager at East Dean FC

“We’ve got a great group of lads here and with the right commitment and with the new faces coming in, what I can assure you of is that we will stabilise and really build moving forwards.

"Pre-season is fully under way and with our first pre-season friendly on the horizon, I’m extremely confident in this group as individuals and as a team.

"I’m looking forward to building a team that can represent the fantastic committee and structure that we have already within the club and hopefully bring us the success of winning on the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have friendlies every Saturday up until the season starts in September. Any support and encouragement for the football club is welcomed, Let’s get behind the lads.”

General manager Peter Kearvell added: “It’s Ben’s first step in management but we have some very experienced people around him that he can lean on – this is a great club and with everyone's support, we wish him all the best for the season ahead.”