Kevin wins Crawley Observer Trophy at Three Bridges awards night - picture gallery of all the winners

Spainiard Rivera was a popular choice, but it was Noel Leighton who stole the night with an amazing FIVE trophies on the evening. As well as picking up trophies for reaching 100 appearances (an honour he shared with Bryan Villavicencio) and bring Top Scorer with a stunning 41 goals, Leighton also won the titles of Manager's Player, Players' Player and Supporters' Player.

But he lost out in the Goal of the Season award as it went to Ibrahim Jalloh, for his amazing run from just outside his own goalmouth towards the Hythe goal, beating various defenders on the way, before slotting home. Jalloh himself clocked 24 goals, which in most seasons would have been sufficient for him to finish as top scorer.

Harvey Woollard was voted Young Player of the Year and the Under 18 trophies went to Elliott Hanslow (Players Player) and Oliver Cowdrey (Manager's Choice).

Amongst the background staff winning awards were Manager Jamie Crellin (Bobby Nash Award) and Kerry Swaine (Paul Terry Award for Club Person of the Year).

1 . UGC-Image-245587 Kevin Rivera collects his award from Alf Blackler Photo: Submitted

