Key man extends Hastings United deal

The club have announced a contract extension for Tom Chalmers, a product of their academy set up and now a first team regular - who has signed a one-year extension.

It comes after United signed Haywards Heath defender Gil Carvalho last week.Chalmers said: “I am really happy to be here for another year and enjoyed every minute of last season. We all preached about getting what we deserved last year and we got it done so looking forward to a big season ahead and a step up.”

Boss Gary Elphick said: “It’s great to know that the club have activated Tom’s option. He has been extremely consistent since I’ve taken over and as we all know he can cover a few different positions on the pitch. I look forward to once again working alongside him and seeing his game improve.”

Tom Chalmers in action for Hastings at Lancing in April / Picture: Scott White