Littlehampton Town joint manager Mitch Hand described Horsham’s last-minute winner like a ‘kick in the teeth’ after his team lost 1-0 in the Sussex Transport Senior Cup final.

Hornets skipper James Hammond fired in a phenomenal free kick in the 96th minute to break Littlehampton’s hearts at the Amex.

Despite the gap between the two teams, Littlehampton held their own for much of the game and even had chances in the second half to win it, but in the end were outdone by a bit of brilliance.

Hand was proud of his team’s performance on the night, praising his players for the performance that they produced.

Littlehampton joint boss Mitch Hand at the end of the final | Picture: Martin Denyer

He said: “The way we competed with such a quality side with such a contrasting season to ourselves. I thought we were absolutely brilliant. We had to play the game in a certain way to give us an opportunity to stay in it and I think we did that all game.

“I feel like we were robbed of the opportunity of penalties. I think the game deserved penalties, and that’s probably what everyone wanted to see. Really disappointing for the boys but still proud.”

It is never easy to lose a cup final in the 96th minute, but to lose it to a free kick of that calibre will hurt that little extra for Golds.

Hand was frustrated at the manner the free kick was given, along with his frustrations of a special moment like that not happening for his team in this or a previous big cup final – the 2022 FA Vase final at Wembley which they lost to Newport Pagnell.

He said: “I feel like there were 10 [fouls] in the game where they weren’t given, it was reffed really well. The one which was given is the one which kicks you in the teeth.

"I just said to the boys what’s really disappointing for me and them is that we’ve had two massive cup finals and not had our moment. We’re quite a free-flowing team when it comes to scoring goals and we haven’t had that special moment.

“It’s tough. It didn’t feel the right way. When we lost in the Vase final at Wembley, we were poor on the day, beaten by a better side.

“I didn’t feel like that this time, and to be beaten by that goal. I don’t know how to describe it, but you want the ground to swallow you up in that moment – but we can’t complain, we’ve had plenty of good moments as well.”

Number two keeper Mac Chisholm was subbed on in the 23rd minute after James Binfield was forced off through injury. Despite the huge pressure of performing, he played well and made some big stops to keep them in the game.

His manager praised him for this performance: “He made a couple of really big saves, I think he’s probably slightly disappointed with the free kick. You can’t take anything away from the strike, but I think goalkeepers are always disappointed when they are beat from distance.

“He came into the game which wasn’t easy at the time. He was really good like the rest of the boys.”