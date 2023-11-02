Chichester City need to work on being clinical in front of goal if they’re to resdiscover the results that had them flying high early in the season.

Miles Rutherford’s team are still playing some nice football – but the goals have rather dried up in City’s past few outings.

Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Sevenoaks means they have only scored one goal and picked up one point in their past three.

They’ve not been helped by a number of postponements – the latest on Tuesday night when a waterlogged pitch at their temporary home at Bognor put paid to the Velocity Trophy clash with Hastings.

Chichester City and Sevenoaks players wait for a delivery | Picture: Neil Holmes

They will hope for a brighter forecast for another Nyewood Lane outing on Saturday at home to Merstham.

City are anxious to get back to the form that led to them winning four and drawing one of their opening five games.

City coach Darin Killpartrick was disappointed their endeavours at Sevenoaks had not led to any return.

"We played well – in fact we played some incredible football – and we created chances, but we just didn’t take them,” said Killpartrick.

"We have to finish better and that’s something the whole coaching team are addressing.

"We’ve been pretty consistent in our performances – we just need to tighten up a few things.”

Killpartrick said it was hard to get into a rhythm with a number of matches having been lost to the weather.

It’s a problem exacerbated by their ground-sharing arrangment with Bognor which is due to continue until around the turn of the year, when their new 3G pitch at Oaklands Park is due to be complete.

"It’s been stop-start and this week’s weather is a worry ahead of another home game on Saturday,” said Killpartrick.

At least injuries are clearing up for Rutherford’s men. Forward Josh Clack and defender Jamie Horncastle are well on the way to full fitness and midfielder Lloyd Rowlatt is expected back in about a month.