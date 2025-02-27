Chichester City coach Darin Killpartrick reflected on their first defeat in 12 league games and said: It can make us stronger.

City were unlucky to go down to a 95th-minute goal that condemned them to a 2-1 defeat away to Hashtag United on Saturday – the first time they’d lost since December 10.

Miles Rutherford’s men are still well-placed in eighth spot in their first season in the Isthmian premier division, and Killpartrick said their aim now must be to build another unbesten run.

They begin that quest on Saturday at home to the side immediately below them in the standings, Cray Wanderers.

The Chi City management trio at Hashtag - picture by Neil Holmes

Jimmy Wild’s 26th goal of the season five minutes after appeared to have earned City a point against Hashtag, cancelling out Josh Osude’s 33rd-minute opener.

But Misha Djemaili scored a late, late winner that put the home team three points off the play-offs and left City four points behind them.

Killpartrick felt the Oaklands Park outfit were ‘extremely unlucky’ to come away from the game empty-handed.

"A draw would have been a fair result,” he said. “We created six really good goalscoring opportunities, of which we only took one.

Chi City on the attack against Hashtag - picture by Neil Holmes

"We have to accept games will go like this some days. Our forwards have scored plenty of goals recently but you will always get days when the chances don’t go in.

"We were upset at the nature of the two goals we let but moments like this can make you stronger as long as you learn from them.

"We were aggressive – we went there to win and deserved something. But we’ve had a good training session since and will have another on Thursday night gearing up for Saturday and what will be another hard game.”

City have punched above their weight this season – with survival their only aim at the outset.

And they have been pleased to see their number of supporters grow.

Killpartrick paid tribute to the band of youngsters who’d started getting to away games, saying the support from them and their parents and coaches was giving the team a huge boost.