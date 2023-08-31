Killpartrick happy at Chichester City’s new home – and pleased with winning start
City will play their home games at the Rocks’ ground until around the mid-point of the season while a new 3G pitch is installed at Oaklands Park.
Although it’s early days, Killpartrick – who spent 20 years at Bognor as player, coach and manager – is encouraged so far.
City followed the win over the Lancers with another 3-0 win – at Broadbridge Heath on Monday – to go third in the early Isthmian south east table.
“The players adjusted quite well, to be fair. I was quite pleased with the way that they adjusted,” he said of the first game at the temporary home.
“I struggled myself and I spent 20 years at Bognor. It felt strange me going back there with another team.”
Chi’s start to a 12-week spell by the seaside saw goals from Steve Hutchings, Emmett Dunn and Josh Clack defeat Lancing. Chi’s free-flowing football seemed unaffected by the change in surroundings.
“The pitch suits our style of play, which is nice,” said Killpartrick. “It’s the same dimensions, it's just a slightly nicer stadium. But like I always say, the principles don't change what we're trying to do.”
And what Chichester are trying to do is set their aims high this season, and with the first home win backed up by the victory at Broadbridge Heath, things are going swimmingly so far.
Ryan Davidson, Joe Clarke and Conrad Honore were Monday’s scorers and Killpartrick added: “The goalkeeper (Kieran Magee) has kept us in the game on Monday. He's made an incredible save then and made an incredible save against Lancing as well.
“Although we’ve kept a clean sheet, there's lots of work to tighten up throughout the team.”
Next up for City is an FA Trophy tie against Southall on Saturday week, and Killpartrick said it was an exciting time at the club. “Our main goal is to bring the club together. Once the 3G’s in, we’ll start producing young players and build up a club for the community of Chichester, which is the most important thing.”