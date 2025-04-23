Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Never mind the quality – feel the passion, the sweaty commitment and the common cause. Eastbourne Borough’s Easter programme was rounded off with a tight, exhausting 1-0 victory at Salisbury on Monday.

As the compelling National South title race reaches its final showdown on Saturday, the Sports sit in third place, but just a single point behind Truro City and Torquay United.

After a 1-1 draw with Worthing at the ReachTV Stadium on Good Friday, the Sports moved on to deepest Wiltshire and recorded a hugely creditable victory.

Michael Klass sealed the points with an immaculate strike on 63 minutes, but this was a whole team triumph.

Salisbury’s own agenda was plain enough: three points would almost certainly assure National South survival for a club who came up 12 months ago from the Southern League.

Manager Brian Dutton has an honest, unfussy side who are committed to the cause, but exhausted. They had retrieved a point at Weymouth on Good Friday, but were so short of players that Dutton named himself and his assistant among the substitutes.

The Whites played as every proper west country side plays: when the challenge is highest, you dig a bit deeper. Salisbury hit plenty of long balls to strikers, but they did not often press high enough to trouble the Borough defence. Adam Murray had brought in club skipper Brad Barry to ensure tight organisation, and with unsung defensive hero Ollie Kensdale, Barry gave Borough a confident look.

Yahaya Bamba produced an early burst of pace but his low ball in from the right did not quite find a Borough striker. In response, Josh Hedges should have done better for the Whites than a fluffed shot on the turn when Eastbourne had given the ball away on the left. But the visitors were settling better.

With George Alexander rested following his – literally – bruising treatment against Worthing, Alfie Pavey led the Eastbourne line with an eager, irrepressible energy which troubled the home side throughout. And in midfield, Jack Clarke coaxed his own bruised and aching limbs into yet another determined and inventive ninety minutes.

But the first half progressed scrappily and neither side could really claim dominance. The better openings fell to the Sports: Clarke saw a shot blocked ten yards out and David Sesay whipped a shot just over the Salisbury bar after skipping in from the left.

Ronan Silva responded for the Whites, linking up neatly with Callum Watts, but Kai Innocent’s smart intervention kept the Borough goal intact. And before the break, there were no further sights of goal for Salisbury – for whom former Sport Jaden Perez put in an impressive midfield performance.

Into the last half-hour, Borough produced a hero. Klass has been in and out of the side, but has never let Murray down. And on 63 minutes his stylish control and cool brain finally prised open the home defence. A midfield interception set him clear through the inside-right channel, and with a couple of strides and touches he arrowed a low shot across the keeper and into the bottom corner of the net.

Cue ecstasy, blended with relief, from the couple of hundred travelling supporters. A good half of them were colourfully parading and dancing in fancy dress, mostly as Minions: a Pink Army with Little Yellow People.

Salisbury needed a response, but you could almost feel the lead in their weary legs. And it was Borough who took control – celebrating on 68 minutes when Pavey deflected in a Clarke shot, but a marginal offside flag denied them.

The Whites had very little left in the tank, and they could not muster an equaliser – and the Sports return to base with the promotion plans still very much on track.