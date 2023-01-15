Emily Kraft’s sensational first-half header powered Lewes to a 1-0 victory over Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium in the Barclays Women’s Championship.

Saints had not lost a Championship clash since August but their winning run was brought to an abrupt halt after Kraft’s moment of brilliance from a corner late in the first half.

It was a first half dominated for large parts by Saints and they had clear-cut chances from Ella Morris and Georgie Freeland kept out by a stubborn Lewes defence and goalkeeper Sophie Whitehouse, who was on excellent form throughout.

The home side are chasing down back-to-back promotions and had the chance to close the gap on league leaders Bristol City but Kraft’s strike saw them a goal down despite their dominance.

Lewes FC Women, who won 1-0 at Southampton | Picture: James Boyes

They were undeterred though and three minutes into the second half, Alice Griffiths had their best chance with a goalmouth scramble somehow not seeing the ball nestle in the back of the Rooks’ net.

That theme continued three minutes later when Griffiths struck her shot well from close range, but the determined Whitehouse stayed strong to deny her an equaliser.

Lewes were clinging on as the game went on with substitute Ella Pusey striking a perfectly hit first time effort from Laura Rafferty’s cross but Whitehouse once again denied the Saints.

Saints kept on going with wave after wave of promising attacks, but it was not to be and Lewes, inspired by Whitehouse, put an end to Saints’ impressive run.

Lewes are sixth after this win and visit third-placed Charlton next Sunday.